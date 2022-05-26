Investigator seeking witnesses to UFO spotted near Latrobe

Stan Gordon is looking for more witnesses who might have seen a UFO that was spotted near Latrobe around 4 p.m. May 14.
The person who reported the incident was in a parking lot about a mile south of the downtown area when he happened to look east towards the Chestnut Ridge.
“A black object high in the sky caught his attention,” Gordon said. “It was moving slowly, then there was a burst of speed and it took off and was gone.”
The man was able to get one photo with his cellphone camera.
Gordon, who lives in Greensburg, is an internationally recognized investigator of UFOs, Bigfoot and other anomalies. He has been collecting reports and doing field investigations since he was a teenager in the 1960s. He has been featured in a number of documentaries and on cable channel programs and is the author of a more than eight books. The latest was released earlier this year. It’s called “Creepy Cryptids and Strange UFO Encounters of Pennsylvania: Bigfoot, Thunderbirds, Mysteries of the Chestnut Ridge and More.”
According to Gordon, the Chestnut Ridge from Indiana County through Fayette County and the southern Pennsylvania border has been a hotbed of mysterious sightings for decades, even longer.
The sighting May 14 is one of the latest.
The witness reported that the object appeared to be black, but he was unable to determine the shape at that distance as it was moving through the clouds. He said that the object would have been quite large for him to be able to see it and photograph it at that altitude.
Gordon sent the photo to Jim Brown, a research associate who has been analyzing UFO pictures and videos for years. When he enlarged and enhanced the image, it showed what appears to be “a solid black, upside down dome shaped object with a flat top.”
A cable in the foreground compared to the object was in the same depth of field, ruling out that it was a small object near the camera, and suggested that it was “a considerable distance away.”
Brown also noted that the compression factor and resolution of the phone camera “prevents actually confirming the validity of the image” and that any conclusions based on those limitations “cannot be considered definitive.” His report also noted that certain other aspects of the photo “cannot be confirmed nor refuted.”
Gordon would like to hear from other potential witnesses to this incident.
In another recent report, there was a low level sighting in the Ligonier area in the daylight hours of April 14.
“I have an initial report but I have not put out any details on that,” Gordon said. “I’m trying to get more info from other potential witnesses who can confirm more details.”
Two reports Jan. 5 involved unusual sounds and lights. At around 4:45 a.m., a person in the Latrobe area who went outside to check on animals heard a humming and buzzing sound that seemed to be coming from an unknown source about 70 feet high.
A half hour later, according to another report, a witness in Derry also heard an unusual humming and buzzing noise. She looked across the field below her house and saw red and blue lights, like something appeared to be hovering over the field. She continued to tend to her animals and when she went back to her house, the lights were gone.
There were sightings on the ridge toward Youngstown a month earlier, on Dec. 13.
“The person was on the back porch at around 6 a.m. and saw white lights that turned green and red and began to move left and right, right to left. Then whatever it was made a sharp right turn, hovered over the trees and was gone,” Gordon said.
He expects the house committee hearings May 15 will encourage people to be more willing to talk about their experiences with the unexplained.
That hearing included reports from military personnel who witnessed what the government has renamed Unknown Aerial Phenomena (UAP). Testimony was presented by Ronald Moultrie, the undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, and Scott Bray, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence.
A classified meeting was held after the public hearing ended.
“Even though we didn’t learn a lot, and we already knew a lot of history of these things, at least the hearing opened the door and confirmed that there are indeed objects in the sky that can’t be identified at this time,” said Gordon, who over the decades has interviewed thousands of pilots and military personnel. “While I think this is encouraging, their focus appears to be narrow. They are not admitting to the public that this has been going on for a long time. They are focusing on recent years.”
He agrees with many of the things said at the hearing, that most UAPs, when properly investigated, are misidentified manmade or natural objects, like meteors and space debris.
“But there are objects in the sky that we cannot dismiss,” he said.
His opinion is that since so many objects just seem to suddenly disappear that they could be interdimensional, not extraterrestrial.
Rep. Andre Carson (D-Indiana), chairman of the House Intelligence Subcommittee on Counterintelligence, Counterterrorism, and Counter-Proliferation, voiced concern about UAPs in opening remarks at the hearing. He said that UAPs “are a potential national security threat, and they need to be treated that way.”
Gordon noted that recent hearings and government reports may remove the stigma of “seeing something” and result in more people coming forward with their accounts.
Anyone with information about the recent reports in the area can contact Gordon at 724-838-7768 or standgordon.info, a website with current and archived reports of the unexplained.
