Ron Murphy went looking for a ghost recently, and the way things turned out, he might have encountered one.
“It was utterly shocking,” he said about his experience at Hill View Manor in New Castle. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
Murphy, who lives in Latrobe, is widely known on the paranormal circuit. He has written 15 books on topics such as mermaids, Bigfoot, vampires, fairies and other legends and unexplained creatures and events. But he doesn’t present them as unquestionable.
“All of my books on the paranormal are looking for the perspective of human perception, not so much as things that are actually happening,” he said. “I am more interested in how humans perceived some of these things and adopted them into our culture. If you read some other books, the authors come out as authorities on what they’re talking about, but I’m not the kind of guy who is going to write about Bigfoot sightings. I am more interested in why people think they are seeing these things, why we have these things as part of our society. Why are we still looking for Bigfoot in 2020? Why are we still looking for ghosts in 2020?”
Murphy was featured in the first season of the new series “True Terror” on the Travel Channel, and in the Canadian series “Red Earth Uncovered” that’s based on Native American lore. He recently finished filming a second season of “Red Earth Uncovered” that focuses on Native American history and folklore in Westmoreland County.
“We looked at various legends, like at Livermore, and legends based on the Woodlands Indians that lived around here about 1,000 years ago,” he said.
He approaches the topics as a skeptical investigator with an open mind. He didn’t know what he would find at the abandoned facility in New Castle.
Hill View Manor, founded in 1926, was originally called the Lawrence County Home for the Aged. It also served the mentally ill, disabled and severely destitute, then later became a nursing home.
It closed in 2004.
Murphy had been there before and was invited back to present a program about hauntings and to conduct an investigation. That night, popular ghost hunter Joe Warner’s investigation also going on at Hill View Manor was live streamed on thespiritrealm.net where it can still be viewed. The activities involving Murphy are in the last half hour of the video.
“Usually when you go out on these things, you typically see orbs or things of that nature,” Murphy said.
That night turned out different.
Warner and other investigators had equipment that ghost hunters believe facilitates communication with the spirit world. They use divining rods that move around, allegedly from spirit energy. Recording technology known as EVP (electronic voice phenomena) is set up to record what some claim are paranormal sounds. “Spirit boxes” are said to pick up what spirits are directly communicating.
Parapsychology is not considered a true science. The alleged voices from the spirit realm have been described by skeptics to be pareigolia, which is interpreting random sounds found in static, white noise or background noise to be voices in one’s language.
Murphy went into the investigation not knowing what to expect.
When he arrived at Hill View Manor with his 14-year-old daughter Willow, he was told that the equipment had been picking up a voice saying his name.
After his lecture, he and Willow went to the manor’s chapel where Warner and the other investigators had set up their equipment.
“Joe was sitting at the table with all the electronic devices on it,” Murphy said. “Someone asked, ‘Do you want somebody to sit at the table with us?’ and a voice said Ron again.”
A red light spiked on the equipment and other electronic devices went off simultaneously.
“So I sat at the table and things started getting really bizarre,” he said. “Things started coming out of the spirit box, like a little child saying, ‘Daddy, daddy, I’m afraid.’ Another voice said, ‘You need to open the door.’”
A door behind the table was sealed shut with plastic and tape. Those present said that they heard the spirit box say, “Willow.”
“So my daughter, who wanted no parts of this, reluctantly came up and sat at the table,” Murphy said. “We were still hearing the voice saying, ‘Open the door. I’m afraid.’ So I went and opened the door and the spirit box again said, ‘I’m afraid.’”
Warner asked the electronic device, “Do you want somebody to walk through with you?” and the reply was “Willow.”
The teenager was hesitant, but she got up and walked through the opened doorway.
“This is where it got kind of weird,” Murphy said. “The last sound that came out of that spirit box was ‘I love you’ and the lights went out. Everything just shut down.”
Warner speculated that the spirit was that of a child. The investigators discussed the possibility that he or she needed Willow — another child — to lead the way through the doorway, and that the other voices were adults advocating for the child to finally cross over.
Although the facility was for adults, the website says that there was a record of one boy counted among the adult inmates, as the residents were then called. Murphy heard that there were brothers, one of them 12 and the other about seven or eight.
“The older one got adopted, probably because he could work,” he said. “There was a lot of farmland up there. There was no record of what happened to his younger brother.”
Murphy will be returning to the Hill View Manor on Aug. 22 to present another lecture about the spirit world and to lead a ghost hunt.
“I think that when we believe in these kinds of things, it kind of puts us in our place, that we are not the end all and the be all, that there’s something simply out of our control,” he said. “So much of our life is based on facts, and some things are the ultimate question marks, like life after death. We are all searching for that, and that’s one of the reasons that people go ghost hunting. It’s kind of an affirmation that we go on.”
Warner said that in many investigations there’s an energy and a feeling of a presence of someone or something that wants to connect. Murphy felt that at Hill View Manor.
“I don’t have the words to describe it,” Warner said about that night in New Castle. “There’s sorrow and there’s mourning, a feeling like someone on the other side wants help. It’s hard to explain if you weren’t there.”
