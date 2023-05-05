Law enforcement officers with the Pennsylvania State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security spent Thursday afternoon searching the Ligonier Valley Police Department.
But exactly what the target of the search was or what the agencies were looking for remains unclear.
The Bulletin has reached out to both the PSP and DHS. A DHS spokesperson directed questions to the state police barracks in Greensburg. Multiple emails and phone calls to the Greensburg barracks spokesperson were not returned Friday.
Mark Sorice, the Ligonier Valley Police Commission’s solicitor, said he has yet to be provided with any details nor seen a copy of a search warrant.
Sorice said he only knew of one officer as the subject but did not say who that was.
“I do not know the specifics, once we do (the commission) will confront them as quickly as possible,” Sorice said.
It is also unknown whether the officers took anything from the department.
When asked if police Chief John Berger was still leading the department, Sorice said Berger was still the chief but had been on administrative leave since Thursday. No additional details were provided.
The Bulletin reached out to Berger but did not receive a response prior to publication.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission has a regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex. As of Friday, no additional meetings were scheduled, Sorice said.
Sorice added the department will continue to meet the needs of the community and continue providing a service while the investigation is ongoing.
“We want to provide reassurance to the public that their safety is of the utmost importance,” Sorice said.
