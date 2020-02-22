PennDOT District 12 is informing all motorists traveling along Interstate 70 of a single lane restriction both east and westbound between Exit 53 (Yukon) and Exit 54 (Madison). The lane restrictions will begin on Monday, Feb. 24, and will occur Monday through Thursday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday through Sunday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The restriction will be in place to allow crews to perform demolition of the existing median barrier and installation of a temporary barrier.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visitingwww.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 770 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
