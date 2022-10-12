Area resident Paul Ferry on Tuesday questioned a recent Latrobe City Council decision to replace his company with an out-of-town electrical inspector.

Ferry, a retired maintenance manager, engineer and inspector with over 40 years of experience in the electrical profession, questioned a Sept. 12 decision to pass Resolution 2022-67, which “essentially terminates Building Inspection Underwriters, my company, and replaces us with TKL of Indiana,” he said.

