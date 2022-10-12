Area resident Paul Ferry on Tuesday questioned a recent Latrobe City Council decision to replace his company with an out-of-town electrical inspector.
Ferry, a retired maintenance manager, engineer and inspector with over 40 years of experience in the electrical profession, questioned a Sept. 12 decision to pass Resolution 2022-67, which “essentially terminates Building Inspection Underwriters, my company, and replaces us with TKL of Indiana,” he said.
TKL Code Inspection Services is a building inspector based along Clover Lane in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
“This was done without prior notice to BIU and its customers,” Ferry said. “The resolution essentially subjects the Latrobe residents to higher rates and lesser services.”
A lifelong resident of the area and a former Unity Township elected official, Ferry lives 2.5 miles outside of Latrobe, he said.
“I’ve inspected major entities including the hospital, Excela Square, Latrobe Steel and all the traffic signals here in town,” Ferry told council Tuesday. “When the high-rise renovations were underway, my regular visits to the site and work with the Westmoreland County Housing Authority representatives were coordinated so that the work proceeded smoothly and the residents were not inconvenienced anymore than absolutely necessary.”
Ferry said he uncovered “questionable workmanship” at Latrobe Elementary School and made the contractor make necessary repairs “in places they didn’t think I would look.”
Ferry also said he performed state-required swimming pool inspections at various venues, “which sometimes required multiple trips, sometimes coming in after hours so as to not interrupt swimming sessions.” He said he also charged the bare minimum to the parks and recreation board as a giveback to the community.
Ferry told council he was onsite at the Dorothy flood earlier this year helping clear flood debris and working with West Penn crews to “get everyone who could get power back on and restored.”
“The city manager, in his short three months, has decided to change us out with TKL, which charges as much or more,” Ferry said.
Terry Carcella has been Latrobe city manager since May 23.
Ferry said his company has been in the Latrobe area for roughly 14 to 15 years, and we’ve “always given good service.” Ferry said he, at times, has offered same-day service and carries his phone with him at all times.
“There are two valid reasons to change out a company: better service and lower fees, neither of which apply in this case,” Ferry said. He questioned TKL’s ability to promptly return calls and show up “on time.”
“As folks in Latrobe are going to find out,” Ferry said. “The city has said there were a lot of complaints against our company, one being not showing up for an inspection. I filed a right-to-know request with the open records office concerning these allegations on Sept. 29, 2022, and the city manager said he has nothing to give, and said something about them being verbal complaints.
“On the other hand, I asked around verbally and I cannot find anything negative on anything our company did. These allegations are unfounded and no one can corroborate them. I’m asking council to amend the resolution to keep us in place.”
Council made no action on the request Tuesday evening but Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels offered Carcella an opportunity to address the concerns during the city manager’s verbal report.
“I don’t know the numbers (Ferry) is looking at because we had two cost quotes, one was higher but it would’ve brought more revenue into the city,” Carcella said. “I also saw a lower quote, and is the cost reasonable? I think the overriding line is about the same or better than BIU.”
In other business Tuesday, Bartels discussed a recent request from the parks department concerning providing electricity for the new lights at the playground in Third Ward.
“We’d have to formally approve that and we’ve talked about it, we’d just need a formal vote, and it’s my recommendation that we do it,” Bartels said.
Council is expecting to address the request at a future meeting.
Scott Wajdic, director of public works for Latrobe, told elected officials the paving project for 2022 has been completed.
“Hopefully everyone is satisfied and happy for the most part,” he said. “We did as much as we could do for this year.”
Additionally, Wajdic said the city’s leaf collection schedule will soon be released.
Councilman James Kelley asked Wajdic for an update on the Courtyard Plaza project, which includes demolition and replacement of old concrete, which has been patched on multiple occasions. The reconstruction of the patched ramp and stairs off of Spring Street will improve access to businesses located in the Courtyard Plaza.
“They’ve done three pours of concrete so far,” Wajdic said. “They’re coming along, probably nine to 12 guys there (Tuesday) working.”
Robert Derk, acting police chief for the Latrobe Police Department, told council the department recently placed its newest vehicle into service.
The department is also in the process of installing FirstNet which will improve cellphone signals for not only members of the police department, but also the fire department and ambulance service.
“Our building is pretty much built like a bunker downstairs so our cell signal isn’t the greatest and we haven’t had good luck with cell service,” Derk said.
According to its website, FirstNet’s mission is to “deploy, operate, maintain and improve the first high-speed, nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to public safety. This reliable, highly secure, interoperable and innovative public safety communications platform will bring 21st-century tools to public safety agencies and first responders, allowing them to get more information quickly and helping them to make fast and better decisions.”
Councilman Robert Forish was absent from the meeting.
