There’s no place like home – especially if it’s in the Ligonier Valley. This Saturday marks the 17th annual look at inspirational area houses on the “Inside Ligonier Valley – a Home Tour,” which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The self-guided journey kicks off with registration at 121 E. Main St., under the portico of Janney Montgomery Scott and G Squared Gallery.
Architecture, art, antiques, interior design and restorations will be on display for home tour attendees to enjoy along with free admission to the Lincoln Highway Experience, which includes the historic 1812 Johnston House along with complimentary pie and coffee.
“There are several houses that are in the borough and one that is in the township,” says Carmen Quartararo, tour committee member. “We always try to have an equal balance between in-town living and outside the town.”
And they are all “spectacular” in their own way, she adds.
Styles range from rustic, wood and stone country to Victorian, says Theresa Gay Rohall, Ligonier Valley Historical Society executive director and tour committee co-chair.
For a western Pennsylvania take on a contemporary California farmhouse, the Church Street home of Elizabeth Palmer and Steve Hoza offers visitors a fully renovated look at a late 1950s structure. The couple purchased the house, originally meant to be a summer home, in February 2020.
“We gutted it down to the studs,” Hoza says.
But it was Elizabeth who left the couple’s San Francisco home at the start of the pandemic to oversee the redesign of the original 750-square-foot house to its current 1,100 square feet. She added a 250-square-foot great room, turned a small front porch into a sitting room, added a 2-car garage and removed a corner kitchen fireplace. The former yoga studio owner also added a three-season exercise room that overlooks the backyard.
The process used all green building materials to create a low impact on the environment; dry wall and framing materials are LEED certified. The appliances in the gourmet kitchen are energy star certified.
“We have AstroTurf in the back so there is no watering needed,” Hoza says.
With the intention of living full time in their home for years to come, Hoza, retired from the U.S. Postal Service, says the couple incorporated handicapped accessible hallways and thresholds and bathroom grab bars. They are barely noticeable among the eclectic modern art collection – curated from throughout the world for more than 25 years – that highlights the home’s décor.
“We’ve gotten so many complements from people passing by on the street,” Hoza says. “I know how much my wife has put into this place; it’s beautiful and we’d like to share it.”
The other in-town home is one of Ligonier Borough’s oldest and most stately historic homes. This classic brick home with a large front porch sits on Ligonier’s Main Street. A sweeping staircase with custom wood millwork have long been a distinguishable feature of the home. The current homeowners have added modern amenities including a backyard oasis with an in-ground swimming pool and beautiful gardens.
“I think it’s going to be one of the highlights as well,” Quartararo says.
The two Ligonier countryside homes include a farmhouse, circa 1892, nestled in a pastoral setting overlooking the Loyalhanna Creek that has been completely gutted to the studs and restored with a new addition. The other country house features a new rustic wood and stone build located on the site of a former beloved family home utilizing materials from the previous home.
Proceeds for the tour benefit the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor and the Ligonier Valley Historical Society who have been fundraising partners since the first home tour.
“It really helps both organizations with supporting our missions,” Rohall says. Those efforts include educational opportunities as school field trips and living history presentations, in addition to preservation work.
Tickets for the event are $40 if purchased by June 22 and $45 on June 23 and 24. The cost also includes entrance to the Lincoln Highway Experience, located at 3435 Route 30 East, Unity Township, during the tour hours. They can be purchased online at www.ligonierhometour.org. A limited number of tickets will be available for walk-ins the day of the tour at registration.
All attendees are required to check in at registration. Children and pets are not permitted on the tour and homes are not handicapped accessible with several having a significant amount of steps for those with mobility issues. Participants should remember the homes are private residences and not for sale.
