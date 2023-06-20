There’s no place like home – especially if it’s in the Ligonier Valley. This Saturday marks the 17th annual look at inspirational area houses on the “Inside Ligonier Valley – a Home Tour,” which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The self-guided journey kicks off with registration at 121 E. Main St., under the portico of Janney Montgomery Scott and G Squared Gallery.

Architecture, art, antiques, interior design and restorations will be on display for home tour attendees to enjoy along with free admission to the Lincoln Highway Experience, which includes the historic 1812 Johnston House along with complimentary pie and coffee.

