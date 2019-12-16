A Unity Township man being held in Westmoreland County Prison was charged with assaulting another inmate last month, according to court documents.
David Lee Jellison, 27, of Hostetter was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault stemming from the alleged Nov. 18 attack.
According to court documents, jail surveillance video shows Jellison leave his cell on B unit at the prison and enter another inmate’s cell at 3:14 p.m. Nov. 18, slide the door nearly closed and leave the cell roughly two minutes later.
The alleged victim then exits his cell and goes to the corrections officer’s desk, county detectives said. The inmate was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and treated for numerous facial fractures, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The alleged victim told investigators Jellison kicked and kneed him in the face.
Jellison was ordered held in the prison in lieu of $50,000 bond for the charges stemming from the alleged Nov. 18 assault. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Dec. 20.
Jellison has been held in the prison since June for failing to post $1,000 bail after his arrest for fleeing the scene of a crash on Route 30 near Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township, according to court records. He was charged in August in connection with the 2017 overdose death of a 24-year-old woman in Unity Township and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Trials in those cases are tentatively set for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.