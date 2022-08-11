Infrastructure, from a long-needed culvert replacement to an interminably closed road, topped Ligonier Township officials’ agenda this week.
A coal reclamation project that was slated to shut down a portion of Myers School Road for only a year has instead already stretched on for three.
Now with Coal Loaders Inc.’s new request for another one-year extension, the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night unanimously passed a resolution allowing the company to keep Myers School Road closed, with the conditions that it follow a list of engineering standards when restoring the roadway plus pay the township a $5,000 per month fee until it reopens to traffic.
Chairman Dan Resenic said he didn’t have a problem with the terms and conditions enumerated in the resolution but pressed for financial compensation for Ligonier Township for the disruption.
“Myers School Road has been a problem for me. I feel as though we’re being taken advantage of – the township. I understand that they’re cleaning up bad spots, with reclamation and all that, and making the area a lot nicer on one side of the road, maybe. But it’s a township road, we own it. They’ve abused our generosity, I believe. And I think it’s time that they either open the road or pay us a significant amount of money to benefit this township because a lot of people are inconvenienced and there’s a lot of things in this township that we could use that money for to fix things up,” Resenic said.
The board in 2019 first approved a resolution allowing Coal Loaders Inc. to close Myers School Road for 12 months while it recovered coal reserves under and along a segment of the roadway, plus mitigated surface and underground mine drainage.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic-related delays, in 2020, the supervisors amended the original resolution to extend the road closure indefinitely
The fee was also initially structured as a penalty if the road remained closed beyond the project deadline.
The supervisors’ new resolution extends the closure of Myers School Road until Dec. 21, 2024.
Two residents who spoke during public comment were also anxious to reopen the thoroughfare.
“This has been an inconvenience for three years. And now they want to extend it another two. I’m sorry, I mean, how long is the public supposed to be inconvenienced to do this job?” former Darlington Fire Chief Bob McDowell asked.
Solicitor Dan Hudock will now bring the resolution to Coal Loaders Inc. to negotiate a formal agreement with settled terms between the two parties.
Following a previous engineering report, the supervisors’ resolution requires Coal Loaders Inc. to add 15-inch cross drains to the roadway, and cut and grade an existing safety berm, among other standards.
No Coal Loaders Inc. representatives attended Tuesday’s meeting.
Resident Patty Ostrowsky, who frequently travels the state-owned Darlington Road, also voiced concerns about the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) ongoing culvert replacement on that roadway, which is often closed near the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company station following heavy stormwater runoff from Youngstown Ridge Road.
The culvert has been in disrepair for the past 10 years, according to engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group. Supervisor and Emergency Management Coordinator John Beaufort said Ligonier Township has been working on that project for at least the last five years.
However, township officials felt somewhat uninformed that the state agency planned to close Darlington Road two weeks ago, at least according to the township’s manager, engineer and police chief.
Faas told the Bulletin during an executive session break that he had no idea that the culvert work was progressing. He also said such a project would need a general permit, which would also require notifying the municipality.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger was likewise unaware that part of Darlington Road was closed, until he turned onto the street while responding to a drug overdose recently.
Township Manager Michael Strelic also said he wasn’t notified.
Supervisor Erik Ross, who serves with the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, said state Rep. Leslie Rossi had communicated with the fire department about when the work was going to happen, but there was no communication with the department about addressing its needs during the project.
PennDOT’s Engineering District 12 spokeswoman Melissa Maczko told the Bulletin by phone on Wednesday that a press release for the Darlington Road closure was sent out and posted on the regional office’s website on July 20. She said PennDOT worked with the Darlington fire department to make sure they had emergency services.
The press release states that Darlington Road would be closed between [Youngstown] Ridge Road and Route 30 from July 25 through late August with a marked detour in place.
Ostrowsky said her main concern was the temporary bridge that PennDOT erected, calling it a “recipe for disaster” with the weight of water-loaded fire trucks.
She also noted that no signs were posted at the top of Idlewild Hill Road to warn drivers coming that way of the road closure and criticized the lack of communication.
“One of my main questions is why did the state not contact anyone for the input of this region?” Ostrowsky asked. “There are many factors that were not taken into consideration by the engineer who created the repair plan.”
Township resident Patrick Caffrey also asked about the status of a Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) project to replace a private galvanized water line serving a small neighborhood on Armour Street and California Avenue in Laughlintown.
In the past, MAWC rate-payers served by the line haven’t met the income threshold for the project to be eligible for a Westmoreland County Community Development Block Grant.
Caffrey said MAWC first estimated the water line replacement about seven years ago and that he has approached the Westmoreland County Commissioners about moving the project along, given the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 recovery funding.
“It’s getting old. It was important enough for the vice president of the United States to come to Pittsburgh to dole out money to replace lead pipes in Pittsburgh. We’ve got a galvanized pipe that’s 70 years old that we fix on an annual basis – our nickel,” Caffrey said.
