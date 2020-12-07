Police are seeking information on multiple break-ins and vandalism at St. Joseph Parish in Derry Borough.
The Catholic church at the intersection of East Second Avenue and Ligonier Street has been vandalized and broken into multiple times in recent months, including a trio of incidents in the past week, the Rev. Sam Lamendola said.
“There were three incidents the past week and multiple prior to that, all beginning right around Nov. 3,” said Lamendola, who has served the parish for about three and a half years.
The latest incident came early Saturday morning.
“Around 2:38 a.m., there were unfortunately about eight more windows broken,” Lamendola said.
“It occurred when the Derry police, who had been providing some surveillance and a presence in the church parking lot, had to respond to another call and had to leave... This happened within another half an hour or so that there were numerous windows broken. I spent Saturday most of the day with staff trying to clean up the damage and glass and put up cardboard to replace the open windows. It was quite an ordeal.”
Borough and state police are seeking information on the break-ins and vandalism that have caused thousands of dollars in damage.
“This senseless desecration of church property so close to the Christmas holiday is devastating to the priest and parishioners,” a post from the Derry Borough Police K-9 Facebook page reads.
Anyone with information can contact Derry Borough police at 724-694-8030.
In other recent break-ins, discovered Monday and Wednesday of last week, religious statues and wooden crosses were knocked over and thrown on the ground, chairs were overturned, a fire extinguisher was sprayed throughout a second floor classroom and a paper towel dispenser was ripped from a bathroom wall.
A professional cleaning crew is set to get to work this week to reverse the damage from the recent incidents.
“It’s like a three-day job to clean the entire floor (where the fire extinguisher was sprayed), along with the restrooms upstairs and broken glass in the social hall,” Lamendola said. “It’s a three-day operation, and with labor and professional cleaning, that’s going to be a considerable cost.”
Police are asking residents and nearby businesses to review any surveillance video to help identify suspects. Lamendola said Sunday that neighbors have been able to provide some information regarding a possible suspect.
“While the details of the investigation are being handled by the Derry Borough Police Department, as well as state police, we are prayerful that the eyes and ears of the people of Derry are open and help us put a stop to this,” Diocese of Greensburg spokesman Paul Paterra said.
The series of seemingly targeted attacks on the church building are alarming and disheartening, Lamendola said, especially so close to Christmas. St. Joseph’s partner parish, St. Martin in New Derry, hasn’t been victimized by any similar incidents, he said, nor have other Derry area churches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.