A 22-year-old Indiana County resident died early Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash involving a coal truck on South 6th Street in White Township.
According to a public information release report filed by Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr., Kohl Michael Beatty of 101 1st St., Indiana, was killed in a crash that occurred in the vicinity of 2389 S. 6th St., White Township.
Members of the Indiana Fire Association were initially dispatched by the Indiana County 911 Center to the South 6th Street address for a report of a tree and wires down on the roadway.
Shortly thereafter, emergency responders were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident at the same location.
Beatty was operating a 2007 Saturn VUE southbound on South 6th Street when Beatty’s vehicle struck the rear of a Kenworth tri-axle coal truck that was moving “very slowly” due to a tree blocking the southbound travel lane.
Investigators said Beatty was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 5:40 a.m. by Overman.
Members of the Pennsylvania State Police, Homer City Volunteer Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance Service also responded to the incident.
