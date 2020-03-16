State police at Indiana report James Melvin Williamson Sr., 21, of Indiana was arraigned last week before Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and endangering the welfare of children in connection with the Feb. 1 shooting of a four-month-old child inside a White Township apartment.
State police and the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office investigated the shooting and allege that Williamson, while inside the apartment at 42 College Lodge Road and seated on a couch in the living room fired a single round from a lawfully owned 9mm handgun while removing the gun from a holster on his hip.
According to police, the round traveled through a couch cushion and struck a child safety seat on the floor next to the couch, then struck the child in the upper body “resulting in significant injuries to the child,” before exiting the child safety seat, striking the floor and coming to rest in a box on a shelf in the living room.
The child is continuing to receive treatment at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh an is expected to survive, police said.
