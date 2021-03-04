A 17-year-old Indiana girl was flown to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville after suffering a suspected serious injury during a one-vehicle crash on Old Route 56 in Center Township on Tuesday, according to state police.
State police at Indiana said the eastbound 2008 Honda CRV driven by Kaylee Wofford, 19, of Rural Valley went out of control as she was negotiating a left-hand curve just east of Fabin Road around 5:11 p.m.
Troopers said the vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines into the westbound lane, then back onto the eastbound lane and into the south berm of the roadway. It then struck a utility pole and came to rest in the eastbound lane.
State police were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management along with Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Aultman Volunteer Fire Department at 5:13 p.m.
The female passenger, who was not identified, was in the front seat and had to be transported by Allegheny General Hospital’s LifeFlight/Medic 940. The Homer City Volunteer Fire Department was called at 5:18 p.m. to handle a landing zone near the crash site, according to the Indiana Gazette.
Troopers said Wofford and another passenger, Anthony Morse, 20, of Indiana, suffered minor injuries.
