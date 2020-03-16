State police at Indiana report three Indiana County men were charged following an extensive investigation into an alleged cocaine distribution ring operating out of a former White Township bar and restaurant.
Tres Fredrick Lawer, 49, of Indiana, Glenn Daryl Watkins, 56, of Clymer and Zachary Mark Davis, 27, of Graceton were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on charges of corrupt organizations, drug delivery, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance and other offenses.
Lawer and Davis were also charged with criminal use of a communication facility and Lawer was also charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.
Lawer and Davis were released on $50,000 unsecured bond while Watkins was held in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. Preliminary hearings for all three are scheduled for May 12.
According to police, the Troop A Vice/Narcotics Unit began the investigation in January 2018 and undercover investigators were able to purchase ounces of cocaine from within the former Steelworks bar/restaurant at 1830 Oakland Ave. in White Township. Troopers allege money was being laundered from the bar business to purchase cocaine.
