A Greene Township man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Route 286 in Cherryhill Township, according to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.
Bernard Greene, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Robert Padasak at 2:39 p.m.
According to the coroner’s report, Greene was driving a Chevrolet Sliverado east on Route 286 in Cherryhill Township, Indiana County, when the truck crossed the center lines into the path of a Ram truck.
Greene, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped in his vehicle and died immediately at the scene from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s report.
Rairigh Funeral Home in Hillsdale is handling arrangements.
