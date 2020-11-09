State police at Indiana report a Rochester Mills man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Rayne Township.
According to police, the man, whose name was withheld, was driving north on Route 119 in Rayne Township when the pickup truck he was driving crossed the center lines and southbound lane, left the roadway into a field and struck a tree and a guide rail around 2:30 p.m.
Police are continuing to investigate.
