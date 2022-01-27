An Indiana County man is facing a multitude of charges after he was taken into custody following a police chase on Route 30 through Latrobe and Unity Township on Jan. 15, according to court papers.
After his arrest, Thomas D. Beener, 52, of White Township, told police he had “smoked a bunch of meth” and was taken to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital to be evaluated.
He is charged with fleeing from police, resisting arrest and numerous drug and related offenses stemming from the police chase that reached speeds of up to 110 mph, according to authorities.
It began when a Latrobe police officer who was on patrol at 12:30 a.m. spotted a Mercury Cougar drive through a stop sign at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Route 982, according to court documents. The officer began following the car on Route 982, and the driver accelerated to 90 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to police.
Eventually, the driver got on Route 30 headed toward Unity Township going speeds that topped 110 mph, driving through red lights and at times traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes, according to court documents. He was apprehended by police just off the highway, using a stun gun when he tried to flee on foot with a backpack.
Police discovered methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, suspected cocaine, brass knuckles and other items in his pockets and the backpack, according to court papers.
Police identified Beener as the driver, learning his driver’s license had been suspended for a past conviction of impaired driving, according to authorities.
The following day, Beener was arraigned and was lodged in the county prison unable to pay the $50,000 bail. He was scheduled to face a preliminary hearing on Monday.
It was also discovered that Latrobe police had warrants out for his arrest on other matters.
In addition, Somerset probation officers are seeking to revoke Beener’s parole for a 2020 reckless endangerment and resisting arrest case, according to online court records.
