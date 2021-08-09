The Indiana County Fair is back for a 158th year from Aug. 28 through Sept. 4 for a community celebration of farming, food and fun.
Planned events include popular staples such as the high school band and cheering nights, tractor and truck pulls and the first-ever ATV drag racing night. Additionally, 4-H and FFA students will be bringing their animals for show and auction, exhibiting their artistic skills and talents and displaying their gardening and culinary successes.
Safe outdoor activities for those with health concerns include Jurassic Kingdom shows, Boone Hill Gallery chainsaw artist demonstrations and the Bar C Ranch petting zoo. More than 100 vendors are also lined up for each day of the fair, which wasn’t held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Admission is $8 starting Monday, Aug. 30, through Saturday, Sept. 4. Veterans and senior citizens will be admitted for free on Monday.
The fair will be held at the Indiana County Fairgrounds, 803 Hospital Road, Indiana (White Township). For more details and a full event schedule, visit www.IndianaCountyFair.com.
