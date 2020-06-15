The Indiana County Fair Board of Directors has announced it has decided to cancel the 2020 Indiana County Fair.
“The safety of our volunteers, exhibitors, vendors and visitors is essential. Operating the fair under current rules and regulations in effect now and the foreseeable future is financially impossible,” the board said in a release. “Even in these uncertain times we are planning for a 2021 fair. We want to thank all the loyal supporters of the fair and we hope to see you at the 2021 Indiana County Fair.”
