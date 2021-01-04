Indiana County couple welcomes area's first baby of 2021

Keith and Tiffany Mancuso’s sons Connor, 9, and Logan, 7, of Indiana County wanted their new brother to be the first baby born in the new year.
They got their wish, as Kevin Reynolds Mancuso was born at 7:29 a.m. Friday — the first baby of 2021 born at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
“When we shared with them that he was the first baby born, they just about lost it,” said Tiffany Mancuso.
Kevin weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20 and 3/4 inches long.
Tiffany said she and her husband were “were delightfully surprised” when her obstetrician, Dr. Beth Maxwell of Excela Health, scheduled a planned C-section for New Year’s Day. Tiffany’s due date was actually Jan. 8, but Maxwell schedules Cesarean births once mothers-to-be reach 39 weeks for the health and safety of both mother and baby. And Jan. 1 was the day Tiffany reached that pregnancy milestone.
“We were excited about it. We certainly did not think that we would be the first (delivery) there,” Keith said.
Kevin and Tiffany were discharged and arrived back at the couple’s home in Creekside on Sunday. She said his older brothers cannot wait to meet the newest addition to the family.
“Oh my gosh, they are ecstatic,” Tiffany said. “They just couldn’t be more excited to meet this little guy. They were delightfully surprised with how much hair he had on FaceTime, which was hilarious, and also were pretty excited to see how tiny he was.”
Kevin is the first Mancuso baby in 35 years. He shares his father’s initials and middle name, carrying forward a grandmother’s family name.
“It’s pretty cool,” Keith said. “My brother and I were the last two to carry on the Mancuso name. So, now we’re on another generation here.”
Kevin, the couple’s first child together, joins older brothers Connor and Logan at home. And how’s that for odds? All three boys have January birthdays, and they occurred on odd-numbered days of the month and odd-numbered years.
“That has become quite a chuckle in the family at this point in time,” Tiffany said.
The couple said Kevin’s Jan. 1 birth was a great way to kickstart the new year.
“Nothing about 2020 was easy for anybody, but we feel really blessed that 2020 gave us an opportunity to become closer to one another through all of this,” Tiffany said. “And then to be able to share such exciting news that we have a new baby coming in the new year, and then for him to arrive on New Year’s Day, that was pretty incredible.”
Added Keith, “It’s fantastic.”
Keith, 37, is a dispatcher for Smith Bus Co., and Tiffany, 41, is an instructional specialist and cyber administrator in the Marion Center School District.
