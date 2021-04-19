Indiana County drug investigators seized an estimated $25,000 worth of heroin laced with fentanyl from a Black Lick man as he brought the narcotics to the area from a supplier near Pittsburgh late last week, authorities said Tuesday.
Allan Burnheimer, 34, was charged with a single felony count of possession with intent to deliver drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance in a complaint filed in Indiana District Court. Judge Guy Haberl sent Burnheimer to Indiana County Jail with bail set at $150,000 cash and scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 20.
Court papers show that a confidential informant told Indiana Borough Officer Leroy Anderson, a member of the Indiana County Drug Task Force, on Thursday that Burnheimer would be traveling on Route 22 in a maroon Kia driven by a man who has not been charged in the case.
State police halted the Kia at 1:52 p.m. at the parking lot of Sanso’s Deli near Blairsville, gained the driver’s consent to search the car and located the cache of drugs in a backpack on the back seat.
Police said that Burnheimer confessed that he paid $140 each for 50 bricks of the heroin/fentanyl mixture. Each brick contained 50 white bags, stamped with the slogan “THE PUNISHER” — a total of 2,500 doses that sell for an average $10 to users.
Each dose was potentially lethal, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said in a news release.
“The heroin and fentanyl mix in a single bag can kill a drug user,” he wrote, and called the seizure “one of the largest heroin/fentanyl busts in County history.”
According to the complaint, Burnheimer first denied that he had any items of contraband in the car and told police that nothing in the car belonged to him.
But Burnheimer minutes later acknowledged ownership of a set of keys that police found with the drugs in the backpack and admitted that the backpack and drugs belonged to him.
Police handcuffed Burnheimer and the driver, according to Anderson’s affidavit, but neither the district attorney’s news release, the criminal complaint nor online court records give any indication that the driver has been charged in connection with transporting the drugs.
Manzi said the drug task force later found $70,000 cash hidden inside Burnheimer’s home, and reported that Burnheimer claimed to have paid for the house with drug money.
In the charging documents, police listed Burnheimer’s address on Park Drive near Blaire Road in Black Lick. Online court records show Burnheimer has a history of 13 prior arrests since 2008 in Indiana, Jefferson, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
Manzi said the county drug task force is composed of municipal police department officers and detectives from the county sheriff’s office, and said that they worked in cooperation with the state police Troop A-based “Community Enforcement Team.”
