Pennsylvania State Police troopers are advising Indiana area residents to secure their vehicles and property following recent incidents of theft and burglary in Indiana County. Troopers are also advising that residents report any suspicious activity.
Members of Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit investigated multiple incidents of theft from a motor vehicle and burglary last week.
The incidents occurred at residences along Maple Avenue in Cherryhill Township, Airport Road in Cherryhill and White townships, and Tanoma Road in Rayne Township.
An incident of theft from a motor vehicle was also reported at a residence along Lutz School Road in White Township on May 5.
Troopers are continuing to gather information from victims and are working to compile a complete list of stolen property.
Anyone with information concerning these incidents and/or suspicious activity in their neighborhood is encouraged to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.
