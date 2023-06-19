For the fourth consecutive year, the Family Additions Maternity Center at Westmoreland Hospital, part of Independence Health System, is featured in “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals” produced by Newsweek, which publishes the honor roll annually.

Independence Westmoreland Hospital is one of 384 hospitals and maternity care centers across the nation, and one of only 22 in Pennsylvania on the 2023 list which was compiled by the news magazine in partnership with Statista, Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

