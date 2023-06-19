For the fourth consecutive year, the Family Additions Maternity Center at Westmoreland Hospital, part of Independence Health System, is featured in “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals” produced by Newsweek, which publishes the honor roll annually.
Independence Westmoreland Hospital is one of 384 hospitals and maternity care centers across the nation, and one of only 22 in Pennsylvania on the 2023 list which was compiled by the news magazine in partnership with Statista, Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. The evaluation was based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey in which hospital managers and maternity healthcare providers were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care, and patient satisfaction data.
Independence Health System obstetrician Randi Turkewitz, MD, FACOG, speaking on behalf of her colleagues within the OB/GYN practice at Westmoreland Hospital, said “I am so proud of our department for the unwavering commitment to following best clinical practices and sustaining meaningful quality metrics that improve the lives of our patients. Expectant mothers and their families can be assured that they are in expert hands throughout their pregnancy and beyond, as our clinicians provide the most up-to-date evidence-based care.”
Independence Westmoreland Hospital is also recognized by US News among the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care for a similar time period.
The Family Additions Maternity Center at Independence Westmoreland Hospital comprises 10 private labor-delivery-recovery (LDR) suites as well as a Special Care Level II Intensive Care Nursery. The center is also recognized within the state of Pennsylvania among another select group of birthing centers for achieving other quality metrics related to newborn inoculation, breastfeeding and safe sleep, which add to the overall health and wellness of mothers and their offspring.
Annually, Independence Health System welcomes 1,700 newborns with deliveries at both Westmoreland Hospital’s Family Additions Maternity Center and Butler Memorial Hospital’s maternity unit under the care of an expert team of physicians, certified nurse midwives and registered nurses adhering to best clinical practices based on evidence-based research. To learn more about maternal-child services, visit www.independence.health and search maternity.
