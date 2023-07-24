Independence Health System has announced the appointment of four seasoned health care leaders to its executive team.
They are Carol Fox, M.D., FAAFP, chief medical officer; David Rottinghaus, M.D., president of Physician and Provider Network; Karen Allen, RN, president of Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals, and Brian Fritz, president of Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals.
A graduate of the Latrobe Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program through Thomas Jefferson University, and a practicing primary care physician within the system since 1990, Fox has provided executive medical command for Excela Health since 2005. Board certified in family medicine, she is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Instrumental in the creation of hospital and system-wide physician advisory councils during her tenure as both CMO and executive medical director of the employed physicians’ medical group, Fox understands the necessity of strong collaboration between administrators and care providers for the purpose of decision-making and evaluation of business, financial and purchasing decisions.
Fox has championed medical research in the areas of heart disease and stroke through the American Heart Association. A graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, Fox is a 2022 Athena Award recipient. She and her husband, Jim, Council in Charge for the Disciplinary Council for the Western District of Pennsylvania, are the parents of three children and make their home in Unity Township.
An Ohio native, Rottinghaus completed his undergraduate degree at Bowling Green State University and his medical degree at Medical College of Ohio. Following his emergency medicine residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh in 2001, Rottinghaus worked as an attending physician in emergency medicine at AGH until 2010. Later that year, Rottinghaus joined Butler Emergency Physicians Associates as staff physician in the emergency department at Butler Memorial Hospital; he became medical director of the hospital’s ED in 2011.
He later joined the administrative team at Butler Health System in 2014 as executive director, emergency services and subsequently as chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs. In 2021, he assumed the role of president, Butler Medical Providers. Rottinghaus continues to practice emergency medicine at Butler Memorial Hospital. He also serves on the board of at Bridges Health Partners representing the system‘s Accountable Care Organization/Clinically Integrated Network. Rottinghaus and his wife, Margee, an oncology nurse by training, are the parents of four and live in the Pine-Richland area of Allegheny County.
Allen, BS, RN, offers more than 35 years of experience in health care leadership. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh who began her career as a bedside nurse and later as a staff nurse in the operating room, Allen came to Butler Health System from UPMC Shadyside in 2004.
Over the past decade at Butler, Allen has served as the director of surgical services, assistant vice president of Patient Care Services, vice president of Critical Care/Ancillary Services, chief nursing officer and chief experience officer before taking on the role of president of Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals. Allen has published articles in AORN, Surgical Services Management and Today’s OR. She is a seasoned clinical executive with strong leadership skills and she is committed to assuring quality health care remains in the communities that Independence Health System serves. Allen resides in Mars with her husband, Barry. They are the parents of a son and daughter.
Fritz brings more than 15 years of experience in health care operations to his role as president for Westmoreland, Latrobe, and Frick hospitals.
He started his career at Excela Health in 2007 after completing an administrative residency and fellowship. In 2014, he joined Pinnacle Health System (now known as UPMC Central PA) in Harrisburg, serving as the senior director of business operations. In 2020, Fritz returned to Excela Health as the system vice president of surgical services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in health policy and administration from the Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Waynesburg University.
A Ligonier native, he is a board member of the Westmoreland County Economic Growth Connection. He and his wife, Megan, are the parents of two daughters and live in Unity Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.