Celebrate America’s birthday at a Revolutionary War settlement and discover how western Pennsylvania participated in important events before, during, and after the war that created the United States during the Independence Day Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Historic Hanna’s Town in Hempfield Township.
Visitors to the celebration can uncover the roots of American justice and liberty at Hanna’s Town, Westmoreland County’s first seat of government, and learn about the Hanna’s Town Resolves, considered by some to be a precursor to the Declaration of Independence. The celebration will also offer an opportunity to explore a variety of living history displays presented by Proctor’s Militia, I.B.W.C.P., and witness the Declaration of Independence read aloud as it was in 1776.
Admission to the Independence Day Celebration is free, but advance registration is required by calling 724-836-1800 ext. 210.
For this year’s celebration, visitors can enjoy a special self-guided tour of historic areas and living history displays so that enhanced health and safety measures can be put in place.
More information about the COVID-19 health and safety procedures in place at Hanna’s Town is available at https://westmorelandhistory.org/covid-19.
Tours leave on the half hour, with the first tour leaving at 10:30 a.m. and last tour at 3 p.m. Readings of the Declaration of Independence will take place tentatively at noon and 3:30 p.m., followed by militia drills.
Visitors can also enjoy an exhibit of Westmoreland County artifacts and documents in the Westmoreland History Education Center’s Kendra Gallery. The Westmoreland History Shop will be continuing its “welcome back” sale of 20% off merchandise (excluding consignment), and all sales benefit the Westmoreland Historical Society.
Established as the seat of government for Westmoreland County in 1773, Hanna’s Town was an important frontier settlement along the Forbes Road during the American Revolution and was the site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. Today, Historic Hanna’s Town is a county park interpreted and preserved by the Westmoreland Historical Society, which is headquartered at the site.
Keep up to date on activities and events on the Westmoreland Historical Society website www.westmorelandhistory.org, on Facebook, on Twitter @WCHistory, and on Instagram @WestmorelandHistory. For information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
