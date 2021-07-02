A free Independence Day celebration is planned at Historic Hanna’s Town in Hempfield Township.
Visitors can celebrate birthday of the United States at a Revolutionary War settlement from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on July 4.
On that day, visitors can partake in self-guided walks of historic areas and living history displays, discovering how western Pennsylvania participated in important events before, during, and after the war that created the United States.
A reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place tentatively at 2 p.m.
Guests can uncover the roots of American justice and liberty at Hanna’s Town, Westmoreland County’s first seat of government, and learn about the Hanna’s Town Resolves, considered by some to be a precursor to the Declaration of Independence. They can also e living history displays presented by members of Proctor’s Militia, I.B.W.C.P., and witness the Declaration of Independence read aloud as it was in 1776.
Visitors can also enjoy a new exhibit in the Westmoreland History Education Center’s Kendra Gallery. Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man highlights the local and regional history of woodworking and carpentry, featuring historic woodworking tools, furnishings, photographs, documents, and stories across centuries. Also in the Education Center is an additional exhibit of photography by the Westmoreland Photographers Society highlighting the beauty and richness of Pennsylvania trees and forests.
Historic Hanna’s Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, which hosted the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains, established in 1773. Hanna’s Town was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road, and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, which include walking paths, gardens, and interpretive waysides, are accessible daily.
Historic Hanna’s Town is located at 809 Forbes Trail Road in Greensburg.
For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit the Westmoreland Historical Society website, www.westmorelandhistory.org. For updates about programs and events, follow the Westmoreland Historical Society on Facebook, Twitter @WCHistory, and Instagram @WestmorelandHistory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.