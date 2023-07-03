Historic Hanna’s Town will host an Independence Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 4 at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township.
Admission is free.
Organizers invite attendees to celebrate America’s birthday at Historic Hanna’s Town, a Revolutionary War settlement. Discover how western Pennsylvania participated in important events before, during and after the war that created the United States.
Uncover the roots of American justice and liberty at Hanna’s Town, Westmoreland County’s first seat of government, and learn about the Hanna’s Town Resolves, considered by some to be a precursor to the Declaration of Independence. Explore a variety of living history displays presented by members of Proctor’s Militia, I.B.W.C.P., and witness the Declaration of Independence read aloud as it was in 1776.
Visitors can explore historic areas and displays, and children can play with some 18th-century toys and games. Reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at noon.
This year’s “Westmoreland 250” twist will feature a blend of the new and the old of Independence Day celebrations. Organizers encourage visitors to bring a picnic and enjoy the grounds of this beautiful county park. Visitors are especially encouraged to set out picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy a patriotic concert put on by Cecelia “Cece” Otto, of American Songline. Otto will perform various patriotic songs, accompanied by a historical discussion about how those songs became known as “patriotic.” The concert will take place at 1 p.m. on the porch of the Lefevre house on the fort side of the road.
Otto is a classically trained singer, composer, historian, recording artist and international best-selling author. In 2013, she launched An American Songline with a 30-concert vintage music tour along the Lincoln Highway. She lives in Portland, Oregon, and is currently touring with a concert program about Prohibition.
Visitors can also enjoy the current exhibit in the Westmoreland History Education Center’s Kendra Gallery. Westmoreland 250! Telling our Story with 25 Objects highlights the history and culture of Westmoreland County, in celebration of Westmoreland’s 250th anniversary this year. Also in the Education Center is the Westmoreland History Shop. Browse a selection of history-inspired books, ceramics, jewelry, 18th-century toys and games, jams, teas and more.
Historic Hanna’s Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, which hosted the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains, established in 1773. Hanna’s Town was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road, and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, which include walking paths, gardens and interpretive waysides, are accessible daily.
Keep up to date on activities and events online at westmorelandhistory.org, on Facebook at Historic Hanna’s Town & Westmoreland History, and on Instagram @WestmorelandHistory. For information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
