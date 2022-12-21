Security measures were temporarily heightened over the weekend at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after emergency room staff were reportedly threatened.
According to an affidavit of probable cause and a public information release report filed by the Latrobe Police Department, officers were dispatched Dec. 17 at 9:15 a.m. for a report of a threat received by staff at the medical facility.
Paul D. White Jr., 37, of Greensburg, was reportedly at the emergency room due to his son being a patient. Staff told police White was “extremely disruptive” while at the hospital.
He also made threats Dec. 16 while at the facility, telling staff “I blow up cars for the Pagans.”
One hospital employee who interacted with White on both days said he was “extremely disrespectful,” once stating that he was going to “find him and his side b---h,” according to the criminal complaint.
An emergency room technician told police White stated “I have enough military background to take care of this place.”
Medical staff interpreted the statements as “threatening in nature with the intent of using explosives against the hospital.” After White left, hospital access was restricted to two entrances with security guards posted at these entrances.
The hospital also had to screen everyone who entered the hospital at this time. The acts by White disrupted the normal operations of the medical facility and delayed entry to other persons trying to enter the hospital.
White later returned to the hospital and was subsequently taken into custody by Latrobe Police. White was arraigned on the charge of terroristic threats – a third-degree felony – and was subsequently housed at the Westmoreland County Prison after his bail was denied by Magisterial District Judge Frank Pallone.
According to online court records, White is still incarcerated.
White is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
