A trailer hauling an oversized load pulled down utility wires Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of a section of Route 30 outside of Ligonier.
According to Ligonier Township police, the incident occurred just west of Ligonier in the township shortly before noon.
Police Chief John Berger notified the public that traffic had been diverted onto Route 259 and Matson Road through a Facebook post.
“(Route) 30 west will remain closed until further notice. We do not have a time table for when the road will reopen at this time,” the post read. “Westbound traffic is being re-routed onto (Route) 259 and Matson Road.”
The road did reopen — first the eastbound lanes near Idlewild Park — and then both sides shortly after 4 p.m.
Berger said Ridge Road, off of Austraw Road, was also closed for a period because of a jackknifed truck.
