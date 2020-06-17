The Ligonier Country Market and Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to bring the experience of the Saturday morning market to the Ligonier Diamond Park.
The Ligonier Night Market will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month on June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.
Organizers said “market goers can look forward to visiting their favorite producers and processors from the Saturday morning market, delighting in local restaurants and exploring merchant shops.”
