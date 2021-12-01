This weekend, children of all ages will get a real treat as Latrobe’s Holly Jolly Christmas returns with a variety of live music and entertainment, along with children’s activities, including a visit from the one and only Santa Claus.
After last year’s event was scaled back to a virtual program due to pandemic restrictions, everyone is thrilled that a full slate of in-person activities are planned for the annual Latrobe event, which runs Dec. 2-4 in the city.
Organizers have announced that the number of entertainers has returned to pre-pandemic levels and there’s plenty holiday activities for children and adults alike planned for the weekend.
As mentioned, Santa will be making an appearance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park, located at the intersection of Main and Jefferson streets. The first 300 children will receive a gift bag, compliments of LHTC Media and the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Activities throughout town will continue until 3 p.m., many taking place along Main and Ligonier streets. Live entertainment is planned outside or in large venues to allow for social distancing.
Children can hop onto barrel train rides, and Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation is holding snowball games. Food trucks will be stationed along Main Street, and local artists will be offering a variety of art and handmade jewelry inside the Latrobe Art Center.
The art center and Adams Memorial Library will have additional holiday arts and crafts for visitors to do, including making an edible dreidel, an activity offered in partnership with WQED. There is also rock painting and a holiday book drive distribution being held at the chamber’s visitor center on Ligonier Street, as well as a holiday memories event at Chicora’s on Depot Street.
Don’t forget to pop into the Quatrini Rafferty building, where on the first floor the Latrobe Area Historical Society will have a display and visitors can shop vendors and crafters from the Latrobe Farmers Market.
Of course, Mrs. Claus will be on hand for story time and hot chocolate spoon dipping at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream.
Daniel from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood will be in the parklet at Main and Ligonier, so stop by and take a selfie with the iconic character from the popular children’s show that has continued the legacy of the beloved late children’s television host and Latrobe native, Fred Rogers.
The parklet will also serve as one of the event’s outdoor entertainment venues with the East End Kids performing at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Derry Area High School Band at 11:30 and Laurel Valley Academy of Dance at 1.
Rogers Park will also have entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. with instrumentalists from Christ the Divine Teacher School, followed by the Trinity Lutheran Singers at 11 and a Greater Latrobe School District choral ensemble at 12:15.
On the Latrobe campus of Westmoreland County Community College, performances by magician Steve Haberman are scheduled at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as Tracy Lynn’s Song & Dance Show at 12:45 p.m.
Caroling throughout town will be performed by students from Christ the Divine Teacher School.
On Friday, Dec. 3, visitors are invited to 512 Coffee & Ice Cream to toast marshmallows over the fire and enjoy hot beverages from 6 to 9 p.m.
Over the three-day event, visitors are invited to view locally created gingerbread houses at the WCCC campus and vote for their favorites from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2-3, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Winners will be announced at the end of the Holly Jolly Christmas event on Saturday, in the age categories of 3-12, 13-17, and adults and organizations.
Holiday shoppers will also have a chance to be rewarded for shopping with local merchants and vendors. Shoppers who make purchases from at least three of the participating local downtown merchants, designated by gingerbread man signs, can submit a stamped holiday shopping card for a chance to win a grand prize basket. Participating merchants include Chicora’s; Eclectique; GrayDog Comics & Toys; Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce; The Medicine Shoppe; Blended & Brewed; Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats; 512 Coffee & Ice Cream; Rose Style Shoppe; Ricolita’s Café; Latrobe Art Center; H & S Furniture and Lampshades, and Latrobe Farmers Market vendors (located inside the Quatrini Rafferty building on Ligonier Street.)
The event is organized by a partnership between the library, chamber, art center, McFeely-Rogers Foundation, WQED, local merchants, and the City of Latrobe.
For a detailed schedule of events and activities, visit hollyjollylatrobe.com or call 724-537-7011.
