Adelphoi, a nonprofit organization based in Latrobe that serves at risk-youth and families, has a strong history of serving individuals from a variety of communities, backgrounds and situations. Over the past several years, this has included a significant number of youth, in particular girls, who have been victims of human and child sex trafficking.

Child sex trafficking, by definition, is the exchange of something of value, such as money, drugs, food, housing, love or belonging, for a sex act with a youth under 18. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Pennsylvania ranks 12th in the nation for most reported cases of human trafficking, with 221 human trafficking cases were reported in Pennsylvania in 2020. Sadly, the National Institute of Justice relates that the actual number of cases far exceeds those reported.

