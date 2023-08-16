Ligonier Valley Police Shooting

The Ligonier Valley Police Department released body camera footage of the deadly July 2 officer-involved shooting in Ligonier Township. The footage shows what led up to the shooting of Robbie Thomas Saunders and the events after.

The Ligonier Valley Police Department has released body camera footage from the July 2 officer-involved shooting of Robbie Thomas Saunders in Ligonier Township.

The footage contains hours of video from two body-worn cameras and police dashcams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.