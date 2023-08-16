The Ligonier Valley Police Department has released body camera footage from the July 2 officer-involved shooting of Robbie Thomas Saunders in Ligonier Township.
The footage contains hours of video from two body-worn cameras and police dashcams.
Police were called to a home at 920 Gravel Hill Road just before 4 p.m. for a domestic incident.
The officers, police Sgt. James Friscarella and officer Ryan Hall, arrived at the scene and spoke to a woman and child. The woman told police Saunders had “woke up crazy.”
The woman also told police Saunders, 59, broke a window, assaulted her and damaged the front porch with a knife. That knife turned out to be a machete.
As the officers made their way up the front steps, Saunders is seen on the body cameras coming out the front door holding the machete. Friscarella fires his taser at Saunders. Hall follows up by firing one round from his pistol.
Mutual Aid Ambulance Service EMS transported Saunders to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he would later die.
Detectives with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office investigated the shooting. After reviewing the footage, evidence and talking to witnesses, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli ruled July 21 that the use of deadly force was justified.
The LVPD’s internal investigation is still ongoing, said LVPD Chief Michael Matrunics. The investigation is only looking to see whether department policies and procedures were followed, he said. So far, no issues have been found, Matrunics said.
Both officers were placed on administrative leave during the county’s investigation and have since returned to full duty, according to Matrunics.
The Bulletin requested all footage from the shooting from the LVPD through an Act 22 request. The footage was received Aug. 4. Nothing in the footage was redacted by the department except for two short portions where the audio was muted the day of the incident.
Since receiving the footage, the Bulletin has reached out to various agencies involved in the initial call and medical care of Saunders. The Bulletin also reached out to Saunders’ family to tell them the publication was working on a follow-up story that included the body camera footage.
The Bulletin has compiled the first 16 minutes of the incident, showing the shooting, care and response. Only the faces of the woman and child at the scene have been obscured.
Fraction of a second
The events on July 2 unfolded rapidly. Hall and Friscarella spoke to the woman for roughly 30 seconds before they made their way to the front steps. As they walked up, the two officers discussed who would utilize lethal and nonlethal force should it be needed.
“You want lethal or non?” Friscarella asked Hall, who was directly behind him.
“What’s that?” Hall asked.
“You want lethal or non?” Friscarella asked again.
“Don’t matter to me, whatever you want,” Hall said.
“I’ll take non, you take lethal,” Friscarella said.
Friscarella was two steps away from the front porch when Saunders came out the front door holding a 14-inch machete in his right hand at around chest level.
In the video, Friscarella backed down the steps as Saunders approached.
“Put the knife down,” both Friscarella and Hall said.
Saunders was only able to make it to the front of the porch before Friscarella fired his taser. A fraction of a second later, Hall fired one round from his 9mm service pistol.
As he fell backward, Saunders is seen in the video dropping the machete, which tumbled down the steps.
“Jesus Christ,” Hall said immediately after.
Friscarella requested medical services before attempting to handcuff Saunders with help from Hall.
After being handcuffed, Saunders told police he “didn’t do anything.”
“Dude, you charged us with that knife,” Friscarella said.
Matrunics said the body camera footage shows how quickly a call can unfold into a violent situation.
“(The video) explains exactly what we’re up against, how the officers have to react and the seconds that they need to act to protect themselves, protect other officers and the public,” Matrunics said. “It is a very difficult decision regardless.”
Matrunics told the Bulletin that officers are continually training for these types of situations, including scenario-based training and force-on-force training.
Shortly after being handcuffed, Hall walked over to his patrol vehicle to get medical equipment for Saunders. Hall retrieved a bag from the back of his patrol car and ran back to Saunders.
“Stay with me here, man,” Hall said.
In the video, Saunders appears to be losing consciousness.
Hall dug through the bag and pulled out a large dressing. It is unclear in the video what type of bandage it is.
Friscarella pulled out a folding knife and cut through Saunders’ blood-soaked shirt to reveal a single gunshot wound to the right side of his chest. Hall applied pressure to the wound with the bandage, attempting to stop the bleeding.
‘It’s not working’
While waiting for medics to arrive, Saunders asked the officers multiple times to help him and let him sit up. The officers tell Saunders he has to stay put on his left side so Hall can continue to apply pressure to his gunshot wound.
“Help,” Saunders told the officers. “This ain’t working.”
“It’s working, just relax,” Friscarella said.
“It’s keeping it in there, man,” Hall said.
It took Mutual Aid EMS just under six minutes to arrive at the scene. The paramedic asked the officers where Saunders was shot while they unload the stretcher from the back of the ambulance.
“How bad?” the paramedic asked.
“Bad,” Friscarella said.
“Is he breathing?” the paramedic asked.
“He’s breathing, yeah,” Friscarella said.
The paramedic is then seen on Friscarella’s patrol car dashcam gesturing for the EMT in the back not to take a large red bag.
The EMT put the bag down, and shortly after, both walked the stretcher to the bottom of the steps. The paramedic walked up the steps to Saunders and the officers. The EMT returned to the ambulance but only grabbed a Reeves Flexible Stretcher.
The paramedic and EMT worked together to get the Reeves stretcher in place then they moved Saunders onto it. While assisting the EMS crew, Hall stopped applying pressure to the gunshot wound.
The first responders spend the next two minutes getting Saunders down to the awaiting stretcher and into the back of the ambulance.
During that entire time, nothing is being done to treat Saunders’ wound, nor does the EMS crew have any equipment on them.
The Bulletin reached out multiple times to Mutual Aid EMS to ask about the care of suspects who have been shot, treatment of gunshot wounds to the chest and the equipment EMTs and paramedics should carry up to a patient for assessment.
The Bulletin was initially told that Mutual Aid EMS’ communication rep was on vacation. Additional calls and messages have gone unanswered.
Typically, penetrating open chest wounds, like those caused by bullets, are treated with an occlusive dressing that prevents air from getting in while allowing air to escape the chest cavity. Textbooks for emergency care providers state that open chest wounds should be sealed as quickly as possible and that sealing the wound should not be delayed by the need to find an occlusive dressing.
If an occlusive dressing is not available, one can be made with a piece of plastic, like those used for medical packaging, and tape.
While EMS crews have hundreds, sometimes thousands of hours, in emergency medical training, certified law enforcement officers usually only receive 40 hours of training in medical training.
That training, done in the academy, can follow the Emergency First Responder (EMR) guidelines.
Matrunics told the Bulletin the department’s officers have medical training and make it a part of their yearly continuing education. The department also has medical bags in each patrol car and most officers carry tourniquets, he said.
Officers are also certified in CPR and the use of AEDs.
None of the department’s officers have an EMR or EMT certification in Pennsylvania.
According to state records, only one LVPD officer has held an EMR certification but it expired in 2017.
“(The officers) will provide care that they’re capable of doing at that point,” Matrunics said.
In discussing the shooting, Matrunics said the officers reacted quickly to call for EMS and provide treatment.
“They were limited but yet they still supplied pressure,” Matrunics said.
Once loaded onto the stretcher, Saunders, who was unconscious at one point at the top of the stairs, told the first responders he was going to die as the woman and child watched.
“I’m going to throw up,” Saunders said. “Please, I’m going to die.”
“No you’re not,” the paramedic said.
‘Just going to relax’
As the EMS crew loaded Saunders, Friscarella pulled Hall aside.
“He came at you,” Hall said.
“Absolutely. Hundred percent, hundred percent,” Friscarella said.
Friscarella told Hall they would switch handguns, which was done to secure the weapon used in the shooting, Matrunics told the Bulletin.
Hall was hesitant at first but allows Friscarella to take his pistol, which is replaced with the police sergeant’s firearm.
The officers are joined by the first arriving officer, LVPD’s Shawn Knepper. Knepper, working with the Loyalhanna Patrol at the time, stayed with Hall while Friscarella secured the pistol.
The EMS crew informed Friscarella that they planned to fly Saunders out for medical treatment. But in the 12 minutes they remain on the scene, something changes. At one point, officers are told Saunders is being intubated.
The ambulance at first left, heading to Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital, but at some point, was redirected to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Eventually, the police officers convene at the Loyalhanna Patrol car where Friscarella tells Hall to relax and wait for county detectives.
“We are making no statements about anything,” Friscarella said. “You’re not going to talk about it with anybody.
“We’re just going to relax. We’re all being recorded. We’re not going to talk about it right now.”
Hall was eventually taken back to the Ligonier Valley Police station by Knepper. Before leaving, Friscarella retrieved his pistol from Hall.
Throughout the nearly hour-long body camera footage from Friscarella’s point of view, officers mention the need for “two sleep cycles” before Hall makes any statement.
Matrunics told the Bulletin that allowing the officer to rest before recalling those memories helps the officer “give the best statement.”
“(The officers’) legal counsel from the Fraternal Order of Police … that’s a recommendation that they provide, to provide a more consistent statement with those conditions,” Matrunics said.
High-stress situations like a shooting have physiological effects like increased heart rate and an increase in adrenaline production. Both effects have been documented to have an effect on memory.
As Friscarella recalled what happened, he told Pennsylvania State Police troopers “(Saunders) was coming down those stairs for me.”
Saunders did rush the officers when he came out the front door but the combination of their taser and pistol stopped him from ever leaving the porch.
Friscarella also told the troopers and then Matrunics that his taser had no effect on Saunders despite Hall firing a fraction of a second after he deployed it.
Officers who use lethal force are also required to receive counseling and an evaluation before they return to duty.
Muted audio
The department’s body camera footage and the audio captured mostly remained intact throughout each officer’s time at the scene.
Friscarella informed Hall, Knepper and officers from Latrobe and Derry Borough who arrived to assist that body cameras were running and would not be muted.
But as the day went on, Friscarella muted his body camera twice when instructed by Robert Derk, a Latrobe Police sergeant who was at the scene initially as a firefighter.
Both times the body cam was muted for less than a minute – 38 seconds and 11 seconds. Matrunics told the Bulletin he did not know why the body camera was muted. The LVPD’s solicitor, Mark Sorice, said body cameras are sometimes muted for investigative matters.
The Bulletin reached out to Latrobe Police Chief Richard M. Bosco on Derk’s exact role during the shooting and why he asked Friscarella to mute his body camera.
Bosco told the Bulletin he spoke to Derk and that the reason for muting the body camera was “operational need.” Bosco echoed some of the same points made by Matrunics and Sorice, including officer safety, as to why the body camera was muted.
Bosco also clarified that Derk had responded as a firefighter but after assessing the situation and speaking with LVPD officers, Derk asked him if he could be there as a police officer.
As officers arrived – some called in early, others on their day off – the scene was secured and blocked off with tape. Despite being short staffed, the LVPD had no issues getting officers to come in and help out, Matrunics said.
“All the officers stood up to the challenge and were here when needed and they’ve continued with that,” he said.
Gravel Hill Road was also shut down for hours as the officers waited for county detectives to arrive and the scene was processed.
The officer-involved shooting was the first for the department. The incident has had its effects on the department and been a learning experience for the officers and Matrunics.
“It is different from training, very different from talking about it,” Matrunics said. “It’s different from reading manuals and everything else.
“I was assisted by many agencies to make sure that things are done appropriately and I feel everything was done in protection of the scene, protection of the investigation and protection of the officers.”
