Independence Health System Westmoreland area will host its annual Children’s Mental Health Symposium, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 in Auditorium A/B, First Floor, Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital. This year’s event will offer strategies to assist those in the helping professions with managing their own health and well-being in light of the ethical and clinical responsibilities of care providers. Participants also will receive guidance for responding to disclosures and updates on resources and referrals.
The workshop is co-sponsored by NASW-PA Chapter and continuing education credit will be awarded. NASW has been designated as a pre-approved provider of professional continuing education for social workers (Section 47.36), Marriage and Family Therapist (Section 48.36) and Professional Counselors (Section 49.36) by the PA State Board of Social Workers, Marriage & Family Therapists and Professional Counselors. Cost for CEs is $15 for NASW members and $25 for nonmembers. Contact hours for nurses are also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.