Idlewild & SoakZone will launch its 2021 season on Saturday, May 29 — a date that harkens back to days when Pennsylvania’s oldest operating amusement park traditionally opened on Memorial Day weekend.
Park officials on Monday released an abbreviated 2021 schedule that includes more operating days than in 2020 — a year the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) made logistically and financially challenging for Idlewild and the amusement park industry overall.
Idlewild will generally close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and August and on Tuesdays in July, ending the season on Labor Day, Sept. 6. The park’s calendar reflects a tentative “base-case scenario” and may be updated if conditions improve with the ongoing pandemic.
Several Idlewild attractions that did not open in 2020 are returning this year, including Story Book Forest and Captain Kidd’s Adventure Galley waterplay area in SoakZone.
Improvements have been underway for the 143-year-old amusement park in Ligonier Township. Idlewild’s maintenance crew spent the off-season finishing upgrades to the main restroom facility in Olde Idlewild and beginning an in-house carousel restoration — two pieces of a “long-term revitalization project,” according to the park’s press release.
“This has been a most unusual offseason for us as we had a smaller staff and were often working remotely. However, many projects like the restroom renovation and some general sprucing up of park facilities did proceed over the winter,” Idlewild director of marketing Jeff Croushore told the Bulletin.
The park posted sneak peeks of these improvements on social media earlier this year. The new bathrooms include a merry-go-round theme with a replica horse and will feature washbar-style sinks with individual hand dryers. Construction began in early March 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdown delayed the project.
“The renovation incorporates some whimsy with the nostalgic feel of the park, also adding state-of-the-art convenience. The sinks allow guests to dispense soap, rinse, and dry their hands all in one spot without having to move their feet,” Croushore explained.
Over the winter, Ed Ostroski and Morgan Walker repainted and refinished several horses from the historic Philadelphia Toboggan Company No. 83 carousel, which was installed at Idlewild in 1931 after spending one season in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The park will gradually tackle the rest of the horses, two chariots and the carousel structure. The last widescale restoration of PTC No. 83 — one of the last wooden carousels the company built — was completed between 1984-86.
“The carousel restoration will be an ongoing project that began this year and will continue in stages for the next few years. We are lucky to have some talented artists as part of our team and who love the work of restoring these magnificent horses,” Croushore said.
Staffing changes for this year include the loss of longtime assistant general manager Ricky Spicuzza, who after 11 years with Idlewild is now in the same role at sister park Sandcastle Waterpark in Homestead. Idlewild has not yet hired his replacement.
The Idlewild & SoakZone logo was slightly revamped this year to reflect the retirement of the park’s longtime Ferris Wheel, a staple of the amusement park’s classic midway rides since 1984.
Two other rides were also removed after the 2020 season — the 1950s-era kiddie Rainbow Wheel in Raccoon Lagoon, and the Bubbling Springs ball pit in Jumpin’ Jungle.
“Ride and attraction lineup changes are part of the operations of an amusement park, and though we, too, will miss the Ferris Wheel, Rainbow Wheel and Bubbling Spring Ball Pit, we are excited for new attractions to join our lineup in the near future. Wouldn’t it be great if Idlewild’s next Ferris Wheel could accommodate the whole family in one gondola? We think so, and perhaps we’ll talk more about that in the next year or so,” Croushore said.
What hasn’t changed for 2021 is Idlewild’s plans to follow COVID-19 health and safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The park’s COVID-19 response efforts listed on its website include required face masks for all visitors and employees except children younger than age 3, mandatory temperature checks at the entrance gate, hand sanitizer stations throughout the grounds, social distancing and limited daily guest capacity.
“Safety remains our highest priority and so 2021 will in many ways be similar to 2020 when it comes to safety precautions in place. We do expect changes to occur as vaccinations continue and conditions improve — for example, the state of Pennsylvania has increased amusement park capacity from 50 to 75 percent, effective April 4. We will continue to follow guidelines from the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health, as well as best practices within the amusement and attractions industries to make a visit with us a clean, safe and fun experience,” Croushore said.
As one of Ligonier Township’s largest employers, Idlewild plans to hire more than 600 seasonal team members plus several full-time staff for all departments, including lifeguards, rides, food and beverage, games, retail, admissions, grounds, maintenance and public safety. Most positions are open to ages 16 and older, with some opportunities for 14- and 15-year-old applicants. Interested candidates should apply online at www.idlewild.com/employment.
Idlewild season passes and daily admission tickets can now be purchased online. Most 2020 season passes are valid for the 2021 season, as the park previously announced. Idlewild is also implementing a “Dayback Guarantee” program where passes will be extended into the 2022 season at no additional cost for an equal number of operating days because of unexpected COVID-19-related park closures. This policy applies to 2021 season passes purchased on or after Oct. 16, 2020.
Idlewild and SoakZone officials are hopeful for a more successful season in 2021. The park did not open for the 2020 season until July, reduced its weekly operating days and closed following Labor Day.
“We look forward to park operations returning to more normal conditions and hope that we continue to see improvements to the COVID climate,” Croushore said.
Sister park Kennywood in West Mifflin announced earlier this month it will open on May 8. Sandcastle also opens Memorial Day weekend. All three western Pennsylvania amusement parks are operated by Palace Entertainment, a U.S.-based subsidiary of international park operator Parques Reunidos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.