Idlewild & SoakZone has cut back its operating schedule, announcing Friday it will be open only three days per week for the remainder of the 2020 season.
After a delayed opening July 11, the park reduced its operating schedule by announcing it would be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays before reducing its operational calendar to three days per week — Fridays through Sundays — effective this week.
The park also will be open on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
According to a post on the park’s Facebook page, “We are doing everything possible to operate as normal during these uncertain times. However, like many businesses, we need to adapt, and this includes changes to our hours of operation.” The post indicated more information about the park’s fall schedule would be coming soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.