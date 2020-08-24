With the uncertainly of how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will progress during the fall, Idlewild and SoakZone will end its 2020 season earlier than planned.
The Ligonier Township amusement park’s last day of operation will be Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
Management made the announcement Thursday on the 142-year-old park’s website and social media accounts and in an email news blast.
Idlewild’s sister attractions — Kennywood in West Mifflin and Sandcastle Waterpark in Homestead — are also closing on Sept. 7. Kennywood also announced its early closure this week.
Idlewild is now focusing on the future, according to park management.
“Our entire team is already hard at work planning an unforgettable season in 2021 and we can’t wait to welcome you back to the Park in the upcoming year,” the announcement reads.
“From exciting new events, plus a variety of surprises, we can’t wait to share during the off-season, we promise that better days are ahead.”
Idlewild delayed its 2020 season opening for nearly two months while staff prepared to open the park with new COVID-19 safety measures, from limiting the daily guest capacity to cleaning and sanitizing rides and requiring employees and visitors to wear masks and socially distance while in the park.
The park also reduced its schedule from daily operation to being open only Fridays through Sundays beginning at the end of July. Its final day this season was originally set for Oct. 25.
2020 marks another chapter in Idlewild’s long history where the park closed for partial or full seasons. Pennsylvania’s oldest operating amusement park closed for the entire 1943 and 1944 seasons due to World War II rationing and economic difficulties, reopening on a limited basis in 1945 before returning to full operation the following year.
Idlewild’s announcement acknowledged that “this season has been far different from any other” and thanked its loyal guests and team members for their support.
“We are so glad we could safely welcome Guests back this summer and provide families with a little bit of normalcy during this challenging time.”
