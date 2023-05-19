Idlewild kicks off season May 20 with events and park enhancements

Idlewild and SoakZone, named the Best Kids Park in the World, opens its gates for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 20. Thrilling special events and entertainment, a new character in Story Book Forest and several park enhancements provide a full summer of new adventures and enjoyment for all ages.
“This is set to be Idlewild’s most exciting season yet with new concepts for events and multiple park upgrades that will enhance the guest experience,” said General Manager Tim Heger. “We take great pride in being Pittsburgh’s Best Amusement Park for Kids and Families and strive to elevate the fun and playfulness every year with even more reasons to visit.”
Guests are in store for an enhanced Idlewild experience with new upgrades throughout the entire park. Getting around will be smoother and more convenient with fresh paving and a completely upgraded bridge connecting Olde Idlewild and Raccoon Lagoon with accessibility ramps. Beautiful new landscaping is in place, adding to the park’s gorgeous natural setting in the Laurel Highlands. A new Guest Services area offers a private nursing section to accommodate guests. New photo locations have also been added throughout the park to snap a picture with the family.
Several attractions have also received upgrades, the Loyalhanna Limited Railroad is bringing back the second coach after an extensive transformation on the half-century old train. Paul Bunyan’s Loggin’ Toboggan received a makeover, the upgraded log ride will once again splash down the chute.
Later this spring, Cinderella is moving into Story Book Forest’s Enchanted Castle, and will greet guests as they finish their journey through “the land of once upon a time.” Children’s favorite nursery rhyme characters regale guests on their whimsical walk through the nostalgic Story Book Forest.
SoakZone water park will reopen for the season on Saturday, May 27. Plus, an exciting event lineup is set with new concepts all season for the entire family to experience together, including:
- Passholder Perk Weekends early access to attractions, bonus activities, plus in-park discounts;
- Kids Fest — Saturdays and Sundays in June — kicks off summer with fun and educational activities, character meet and greets, entertainment, dance parties and more;
- Celebrate America over Independence Weekend featuring special entertainment and fireworks;
- Neighbor Days returns in July honoring the legacy of everyone’s favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers, and
- HALLOWBOO! will be back with its signature silly, spooky fun this fall.
To celebrate Opening Weekend, 2023 season passes and single day tickets are on sale now for up to 40% off. Guests can visit all year for under $100 with a Gold Pass or enjoy three parks for one price with the Platinum Pass offering access to Idlewild plus Kennywood and Sandcastle. Payment plans are available on all passes as low as $23 per month.
For more information on the upcoming season, to purchase tickets or passes, and to view the park operating calendar, visit Idlewild.com.
