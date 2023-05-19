Idlewild kicks off season May 20 with events and park enhancements

Idlewild's historic carousel, Philadephia Toboggan Company No. 83, has operated at the park since 1931. It's currently undergoing long-term restoration led by veteran park artist Ed Ostroski. Take a spin on it this season. The park is set to May 20.

 PHOTO BY JENNIFER SOPKO

Idlewild and SoakZone, named the Best Kids Park in the World, opens its gates for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 20. Thrilling special events and entertainment, a new character in Story Book Forest and several park enhancements provide a full summer of new adventures and enjoyment for all ages.

“This is set to be Idlewild’s most exciting season yet with new concepts for events and multiple park upgrades that will enhance the guest experience,” said General Manager Tim Heger. “We take great pride in being Pittsburgh’s Best Amusement Park for Kids and Families and strive to elevate the fun and playfulness every year with even more reasons to visit.”

