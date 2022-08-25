It was both a reunion and also a farewell Saturday night for the Crystal Blue Band. Latrobe was where they started and where they ended, and their final gig at the Great American Banana Split Celebration was, lead singer Mike Vale told the audience, a part of musical history.
“And you are as much a part of it as we are,” he said.
It all ended, he told the Bulletin, “the way it was supposed to be.”
It was the swan song of the last of the original Shondells who 50 years ago parted ways with Tommy James, and eight years ago were reborn as the Crystal Blue Band.
“We had about 25 shows in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois and Florida,” Vale said. “We were coming off our last show in Florida when COVID hit and we had no idea what was going on. My family was calling me and telling me to get in the car and get home. We canceled five or six shows, and until recently, we didn’t do any shows at all. We talked seriously about this might be the time to hang it up, and it was finally heading in that direction.”
A couple of them had caught the virus, and Johnny Angel, whose band was a part of their show, became really sick from it. They didn’t know when or if they would be back on stage.
“Then all of a sudden we got this invitation from the people of Latrobe to play at the Banana Split Festival,” Vale said. “What a great way to end it. We started in Latrobe and we were going to end it there.”
The audience was more than enthusiastic. Many of them remember when Vale and the others played around the area with other bands, at places like Harry’s Danceland in Latrobe, the Red Rooster and other teen dance halls. Many of them were old enough to have danced to the hit music of Tommy James and the Shondells, who made it big across America and Europe.
Vale, 82, whose real name is Michael Vucish Sr., is originally from Salemville in Salem Township, and now lives in Deep Creek Lake, Maryland. He’s one of four members of the Crystal Blue Band that reformed decades after Tommy James and the Shondells broke up. Eddie Gray of Scottdale and Ron Rosman of Somerset were also Shondells. Mike Wilps of Youngwood came aboard when the others were looking for a drummer for their new band.
Tommy James and the Shondells skyrocketed to fame in the mid-1960s with three hits that went to No. 1 on the charts (“Hanky Panky,” “Crystal Blue Persuasion” and “Crimson and Clover”).
They were on the Ed Sullivan Show (twice), the Mike Douglas Show, the Joey Bishop Show and Hullaballoo. They had eight gold records, 19 consecutive singles that made it on the Top 100 charts, in addition to those three that reached No. 1.
And it all started around 1964 with two bands from the Latrobe area.
One group, the Raconteurs, was made up of music majors from St. Vincent College.
“I was with a group called the Sonics, and we were the house band at Harry’s Danceland,” Vale said. “We backed up all the acts that came there.”
One night in 1965 when the Sonics were playing at the Sunset Inn in Irwin, some of the Raconteurs came in after their own show and invited Vale to play in their band.
The next year when the Raconteurs were playing at the Thunderbird Lounge in Greensburg, a young man named Tommy Jackson — later known as Tommy James — stopped by looking for a band. About five years before that, he had recorded a song, “Hanky Panky,” that went nowhere, but it was rediscovered in Pittsburgh where it was receiving air time. James traveled from Michigan to find out what was going on with his song. Bob Mack, a promoter from Pittsburgh, knew about the Sonics. That led James, who needed a bass player, to check out Vale with the Raconteurs.
James told the local musicians about his song “Hanky Panky” and asked if they wanted to become his band, the Shondells.
“We had no idea who he was,” Vale said. “I told him to give me a day or two, that I was going to have to talk to the guys. These guys were in college, and I was getting my own job.”
The next morning he heard Chuck Brinkman on KQV radio play “Hanky Panky,” then predict that the song was going to become No. 1 in the country.
Vale told the guys, and they came aboard. It was Vale on vocals and bass, Rosman on keyboard, guitarist Joe Kessler from Illinois, George Magura from Ohio, who played several instruments, and drummer Vinnie Pietropaoli of Greensburg, who was later replaced by Peter Lucia from New Jersey. Vale co-wrote a few of the hit songs.
The band broke up in 1971 when poor health sidelined James. Vale went on with another band, but in 1972 decided to call it quits. He and his wife Valerie had a family, and he continued his original career as a machinist. He eventually started his own company, Stellar Precision Components in Jeannette, which is now owned by his daughter Lori Albright.
In 2014, Vale organized a tribute, Hats Off to Harry, for Harry Lattanzio, whose Danceland over the decades had attracted generations of teens and young adults.
“We all had very special memories of Harry, and when I heard that he was becoming frail, I got together guys from the Raconteurs and the Sonics and asked them if they would join me in a big party for Harry,” he said. “That was the impetus that brought us together again, that drove us to reunite as the Crystal Blue Band. Then there was the fact that we all had grandkids, and in my case, great-grandkids, who had no knowledge of the legacy that we left behind. For a long time, I wanted to do something that would pull them into our world. So when I talked to the guys, they thought it would be a great thing to do.”
Vale, Rosman, Gray and Wilps went on the road with Johnny Angel and the Halos, a band from Pittsburgh that opened for the Crystal Blue Band and accompanied them in performing some of the Shondells’ best known music. They were there at the Banana Split Festival, too.
That night, Vale and Rosman split the lead vocals of 14 songs and were backed by Gray and Wilps.
“It was good to be back in Latrobe,” Vale said. “I don’t recall feeling the way I felt that night on stage ever before. It was like the way it was supposed to be. The crowd went nuts and it was so great to have them feel a part of history.”
Videos of the Crystal Blue Band can be found on YouTube.
