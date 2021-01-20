Amazing ice sculptures. Old fashioned horse-drawn sleigh rides. Tasty treats. Walking the snowy streets of Ligonier. It must be Ice Fest time.
For three decades, Ligonier has celebrated winter with a “cool” event that brings the art of ice sculpting to the historic town’s downtown area. And that tradition will continue this year on Jan. 23 and 24, when Ligonier celebrates the 30th annual Ice Fest in Diamond Park and the surrounding downtown area, said event chair Cindy Purnell.
This year, the event has undergone some changes, but the committee is thrilled that the Ice Fest can continue, especially in a time when so many events have had to be canceled completely.
The top activity that everyone looks forward to is viewing the dozens of artistically created ice sculptures by DiMartino Ice Co. While the large scheduled live ice-carving sessions had to be scratched, so as to not draw a crowd, festival-goers will still be able to walk up and down the streets of Ligonier and take in the sheer beauty of this art form. The ice sculptures will be set up at Diamond Park and up and down East and West Main streets and ready to view.
“It’s always a good event,” said Purnell.
In addition, visitors will be able to partake in a festival favorite – Hanson’s Original Kettle Korn – or take a horse-drawn sleigh or buggy ride around town by Misty Haven Carriage (weather permitting).
Traditionally, the volunteer firefighters from Ligonier Valley Hose Co. 1, Station 43, hold a community spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday during Ice Fest, but this year they are changing things up a bit. They will instead provide burgers, hot dogs and fries as a fundraiser beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday outside the fire station at 112 N. Fairfield St. To keep you warn, they will also have coffee and hot chocolate for sale. They will continue until they sell out.
In addition, the restaurants around town will be open and offering specials. Merchants will be having sidewalk sales and look forward to shoppers visiting during the weekend.
Amy Beitel, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber and businesses are thrilled that Ice Fest is back.
First of all, Beitel said the art pieces created by DiMartino are just stunning and they are so happy to have them back.
“We are so excited to have an event that will bring people back to Ligonier,” she said.
According to Beitel, the business owners in town have gone through a lot and this event represents an amazing opportunity for everyone.
“This is such a great opportunity not only for the public, but also the merchants and restaurant owners.”
Despite the winter weather, people are anxious to get outside and what better reason than to come see all of these beautiful sculptures in the backdrop of a beautiful town like Ligonier.
“We are all super excited to even be able to have the Ice Fest after having to cancel so many events and traditions in Ligonier in recent months,” added Beitel.
Organizers are asking that all visitors please follow all CDC guidelines in place at the time of the event.
