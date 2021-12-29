Ligonier Borough will celebrate its 31st annual Ice Fest Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22-23, in Diamond Park and the surrounding downtown area.
The popular event will feature more than 40 ice sculptures, a pair of free concerts and various family-themed activities.
The ice carvings, by DiMartino Ice Company of Jeannette, will be on display throughout the Diamond area and along borough streets.
A free concert will be presented in the Town Hall auditorium each day of the event, with Big Fat Jazz to perform at 2 p.m. Saturday and Candle in the Wind at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
The annual firemen’s spaghetti dinner will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Town Hall community room.
Additionally, horse-drawn carriage rides will leave Town Hall at a cost of $5 per person. No advance tickets are available. Warms drinks will be available, while kettle corn can be purchased in front of the Ligonier Valley Library.
This year’s Ice Fest will also feature merchant indoor sales from Ligonier shops.
