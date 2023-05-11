ICC to host free elephant program Giants of the Savanna

The International Conservation Center is a premier conservation, research, education, breeding and training facility, specializing in the care and breeding of African elephants.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

International Conservation Center is hosting a dynamic, family-friendly educational event May 13 from 10 a.m. to noon during south central PA’s Remake Learning Days.

The rolling hills of Somerset County, are home to a surprising sight: a herd of elephants. Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium’s International Conservation Center is pioneering elephant conservation. As part of Remake Learning Days, families have the opportunity to see this extraordinary facility and some of the animals housed there, including the 1 year-old calf Tsuni. Families will go on a learning safari, touring the elephant barn and hearing from the animal keepers that care for the elephant herd and engage in vital conservation work with International Conservation Center.

