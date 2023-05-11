ICC to host free elephant program Giants of the Savanna

International Conservation Center is hosting a dynamic, family-friendly educational event May 13 from 10 a.m. to noon during south central PA’s Remake Learning Days.
The rolling hills of Somerset County, are home to a surprising sight: a herd of elephants. Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium’s International Conservation Center is pioneering elephant conservation. As part of Remake Learning Days, families have the opportunity to see this extraordinary facility and some of the animals housed there, including the 1 year-old calf Tsuni. Families will go on a learning safari, touring the elephant barn and hearing from the animal keepers that care for the elephant herd and engage in vital conservation work with International Conservation Center.
The event is part of Remake Learning Days taking place across the state from May 4–23, a regional festival paralleled by regional Remake Learning Days happening across 15 regions across the U.S. and spanning the globe, with three international locations in Uruguay, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Remake Learning Days invites children and their families to make space for wonder that unlocks worlds of knowledge and fun through dynamic learning experiences.
ICC’s learning safari is just one of many events that is propelling learning through an engaging itinerary from creators and organizations across the area.
The ICC, in Fairhope, is North America’s premier conservation, research, education, breeding and training facility, specializing in the care and breeding of African elephants. The ICC is the only center of its kind with such a strong focus on this beautiful and threatened animal, and enables the Pittsburgh Zoo to play a major leadership role in addressing the needs for breeding the African elephant population in North America. Visit pittsburghzoo.org/icc to learn more.
Since its origins in southwest Pennsylvania in 2016, Remake Learning Days has become an unparalleled open house of learning, leading the way in collaborative instruction. The festival has hosted more than 3,700 events across the U.S. for pre-K through high school learners at libraries, schools, tech centers, museums, play spaces, community centers and more, reaching over 175,000 families.
Remake Learning is a free, peer network for educators and innovators that originated in Pittsburgh and now extends worldwide. The network helps connect people, projects and organizations, making it easier for them to share best practices, collaborate on new ideas, and find funding and professional learning. In 2022, Remake Learning celebrated its 15th anniversary with members and friends from across the region, country, and world. Learn more at remakelearning.org.
