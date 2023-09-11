Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 officials announced inspection activities on the bridge carrying Interstate 70 over the Monongahela River in Speers, Washington County, and Belle Vernon and Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.

Single-lane restrictions are scheduled in each direction of Interstate 70 from Monday, Sept. 11, through Friday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, depending on weather and operations.

