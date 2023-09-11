Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 officials announced inspection activities on the bridge carrying Interstate 70 over the Monongahela River in Speers, Washington County, and Belle Vernon and Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.
Single-lane restrictions are scheduled in each direction of Interstate 70 from Monday, Sept. 11, through Friday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, depending on weather and operations.
Crews from Mackin Engineers & Consultants will be conducting routine bridge inspection activities.
Remain alert and follow the posted signs and speed limits. Safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional alerts on X.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.