As expected, torrential rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida pounded the area Wednesday, dropping several inches of rain and causing flood damage across the region.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh reported 2.3 inches of rain had fallen by 9 p.m. and 3.3 inches over the past two days.
In Westmoreland County, rainfall totals topped 2.5 inches of rain over a 24-hour period with the highest report coming out of Seward, where the Conemaugh River continued to rise.
The flash flood warning initially set to expire by early afternoon was extended in some areas of Westmoreland, Allegheny, Fayette and Washington counties until 3:30 p.m. Municipalities in the area affected included Greensburg, Mount Pleasant and Ligonier.
Although the rainfall caused minor basement flooding and overwhelmed storm drains left ponding on a lot of low-lying roadways, the area was spared major flooding.
However, nearby communities weren’t as fortunate, like in Greensburg where Lynch Field Park was under water by Wednesday morning.
Although prone to flooding, the natural bowl of athletic fields surrounded by asphalt walking paths, it didn’t take long for waters to flow into the parking lot and surround a volunteer fire department’s training drill tower.
Also, several small creeks in Hempfield Township caused flooding issues that resulted in the closure of several roadways.
By 9:30 p.m., area rivers were running slightly lower than expected and the Conemaugh River at Seward was the only one to reach moderate flooding when water levels peaked at 14 feet — 2 feet above flood stage — by 7 p.m. By 3 a.m. Thursday, water levels had receded and the river was back at near flood stage and officials expect them to continue receding throughout the day.
Three other areas were at flood stage Thursday morning. They included the Youghiogheny River at Sutersville and Connellsville and the Monongahela River at the Elizabeth Lock.
Flooding also affected schools, many of which have just returned to class from summer break.
Ligonier Valley School District issued early dismissals Wednesday, while other school districts from throughout the region either issued closures or two-hour delays in anticipation of the inclement weather.
In New Kensington-Arnold, school officials decided to send students home at 8 a.m. from Valley High School as water started to rise in Little Pucketa Creek in front of the school. The Northern Westmoreland Career & Technical Center, located next door, also sent students home at around 9:30 a.m. Teachers remained and students worked remotely.
In Shaler, the school district closed schools Wednesday morning after flood waters trapped students on a bus that became trapped on a roadway. All students were evacuated and there were no injuries.
In the local area, several businesses, like Standard Bank in Ligonier, decided to close early. Also, the Lincoln Highway Supper Market was canceled for Wednesday evening due to a chance of flooding.
Susan Huba of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association posted an advisory on the group’s Facebook page, accompanied by photos from a recent flooding incidents where the Loyalhanna flooded over its banks and caused major damage to home and businesses in the Ligonier Valley.
“Water is a powerful force to be reckoned with… Please look out for you and your family during the significant rainfall event and likely flooding we are expecting over the next few days. Headwater streams in particular, due to their smaller size and steep grades, are especially prone to flash flooding. These types of streams are what we see within the upper and middle watershed — Linn Run, Mill Creek, Twomile Run, Coal Pit Run, Fourmile Run,” Huba posted.
She also recalled the significant rainfall events of the past, including:
- The June 2018 flood that caused the evacuation of residents along the Loyalhanna Creek and destroyed the Swinging Bridge and Ligonier Beach about 3.5 inches of rain;
- -The June 2017 flood that caused the evacuation of residents along Fourmile Run was caused by about 2.2 inches of rain;
- The June 2016 flood that caused the evacuation of residents along Mill Creek in Ligonier Borough was caused by about 2 inches of rain.
In addition, downed trees and utility and power lines also caused power outages across Pennsylvania. West Penn Power reported that nearly 21,770 customers were without power at 4:30 a.m. today, Sept. 2. However, there weren’t any Westmoreland County customers among those reporting outages.
The area is predicted to be drying out over the next several days as the holiday weekend forecast is calling for sun and temperatures in the 70s.
