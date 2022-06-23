This week marks the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes’ landfall in the northeast which caused widespread flooding in the greater Latrobe area and along the East Coast.
Derry, Ligonier and Latrobe would spend 36 hours waiting to see if dams and reservoirs would hold through more than 12 inches of rain that fell over the tail end of the storm.
The 1972 storm was considered one of the largest to hit the East Coast in terms of the number of states affected and amount of flooding that took place over the week.
The storm began June 19, 1972, as a category one hurricane in the Caribbean Sea, losing steam as it made its way over the Florida panhandle, Georgia and the Carolinas. But as it made its way out to the Atlantic Ocean, Agnes regained its strength to a tropical storm before making landfall in New York and Pennsylvania.
In the early morning hours of June 23, 400 residents along McGee Run in Derry were evacuated to the West Derry Elementary School and Derry Area Senior High School. Residents huddled in blankets as they waited to see if the dams at Chestnut Ridge would hold.
Derry firemen and members of the Pennsylvania National Guard had worked through the night to reinforce the area with sandbags and kept a watchful eye throughout the 36 hours of rainfall. Their efforts would prove successful.
Rainfall flooded streets with more than a foot of water in some areas, cutting Ligonier off from the surrounding communities. There, firemen and members of the National Guard worked to evacuate around 60 residents from flooded homes, taking them to makeshift shelters at the Ligonier National Guard Armory and fire halls.
While water began to recede on June 24 for many areas, Ligonier would keep watch on the Loyalhanna Creek that stayed at its highest level for another day.
In Latrobe, 30 tractor trailers were stranded as Route 30 and Idlewild were completely under water. Then mayor Anthony Angelo declared a state of emergency on June 23 and ordered residents on Water Street to evacuate out of fear the Loyalhanna Creek would rise above the banks.
Latrobe firefighters and borough employees worked to reinforce the area with sandbags as they watched the creek rise at a rate of 18 inches an hour.
While rumors circulated throughout Derry and Latrobe that dams were bursting and homes were underwater, the structures held through the worst of it.
But, other communities in the area weren’t as lucky. The entire community of Dorothy was underwater after the rain slowed. New Florence was also cut off from the surrounding area when the Clark Shade Creek overflowed. Youngstown was left without water as soon as the storm began hitting the area.
Throughout the 36 hours, the communities pulled together to safeguard homes and perform daring rescues.
Firemen from Derry Township rescued a man on a raft found floating down a stream near Meadowbrook Trailer Court.
On the Loyalhanna Creek, two men became stranded when their raft capsized. One of the men was pulled from the water by two PennDOT employees in the area.
The other man found himself stuck in a tree. Members of Latrobe, Darlington and Greensburg fire departments arrived on the scene but were unable to reach him with their aerial ladder truck.
Firefighters at the end of the ladder threw a rope and safety jacket to the man. Once secured, he swung out of the tree and was reeled in.
While assisting with the rescue, Latrobe fireman Robert Himler suffered a heart attack but was reported to be in fair condition the following day.
Over the week of non-stop rain across the East Coast, 122 people would lose their lives to the storm — 50 in Pennsylvania.
Ligonier Township Supervisor John R. Luther suffered a heart attack while attempting to open a clogged water line. He was pronounced dead when he arrived at McGinnis Hospital. Luther was 49 years old.
As the rain ended, many began the process of recovery and cleanup. Damages from the storm around the country were estimated to be around $3.1 billion — more than $17 billion in today’s dollars. A costly weather event — monetarily and in lives lost — that was lessened by those who worked to save their neighbors and communities.
Then Latrobe Fire Chief Earl Dalton reflected on the communities’ efforts from the previous two days in a June 24 statement to The Bulletin.
“Yesterday’s efforts were a grand display of people working together,” Dalton told The Bulletin.
