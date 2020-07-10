Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 is advising motorists of the closure of a section of Route 2009 (Huff Road) located in New Florence, beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, and ending at 5 p.m. Friday, July 17. The closure will be located between Route 2008 (Power Plant Road) and Route 711/Route 1001 (Ligonier Street).
The closure will be in place to allow Norfolk Southern Railroad crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 2008 (Power Plant Road), Route 711/56 and Route 711.
