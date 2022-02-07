HT High Flyers to have live demonstration Feb. 11

Did you know that jump rope activity can be traced back to 1600 A.D., when the Egyptians used vines for jumping? Throughout history, jump rope has been a popular sport activity for many young girls and boys and even adults.
The HT High Flyers jump rope team, based at the Ligonier Valley YMCA in Ligonier will host a live demonstration from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier. It has been almost two years since the team last was able to perform because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In addition to the performance, the group will be recognizing some of its jumpers and will have a slideshow after the demonstration. There also will be an opportunity for kids to meet the athletes and practice jump rope.
Combined, the team has been jumping rope for almost 20 years. The athletes of the HT High Flyers have had the opportunity to compete in both individual and team events both in the U.S. and internationally. The team has had the opportunity to compete in competitions like the AAU Junior Olympics, USA Jump Rope Federation events, AMJRF (American Jump Rope Federation) events, World Jump Rope championships and Team USA events. The team also participates in regional and national-level events, where it has placed and won numerous medals.
Jump rope is an excellent plyometric-style workout that is helpful for developing power, speed and endurance. It is often found as part of one’s training in martial arts, boxing and bodybuilding, and for NBA stars. This sport and activity provides an opportunity not only to build your cardiovascular health, but also to create many fun memories and lasting friendships that will last a lifetime.
The team is looking forward to rebuilding in 2022 as it enters back into live events. Many of the former jumpers have graduated and moved on to other things, leaving the team with many new and young jumpers. Anyone interested in learning more about the team, being a sponsor or joining should email: hthighflyers@gmail.com.
