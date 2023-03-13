Howard “Howdy” McCann, known locally for being the announcer of the SHOP ‘n SAVE Westmoreland Airshow, has died.
McCann died suddenly March 9, at his home in Fallston, Maryland, according to a Facebook post made Saturday on the official Schultz Airshows Facebook page by President David Schultz. McCann worked with the airshow operations company for more than 25 years.
In the post, Schultz says Howdy “was a mentor, confidant, storyteller, larger-than-life person that touched tens of millions of people in his lifetime.” The post said the longtime announcer “was known for being the most entertaining, informative, patient, prepared, humorous, fun-loving and dedicated announcer that I’ve ever known in over 30 years of airshows.”
During his distinguished career as an airshow announcer, Howdy had announced over 500 airshows, announced for the Smoke Squadron, the Brazilian Air Force’s demonstration squadron, on their 2010 tour, and was an Honorary U.S. Army Golden Knight.
Howdy was the voice of the SHOP ‘n SAVE Westmoreland Airshow over the past 10 years, and always enjoyed the show each year, according to Schultz.
“He tremendously enjoyed the drive up from the Baltimore area past the 9/11 memorial,” Schultz said Sunday during a phone call with the Bulletin. “He loved doing the show there, he had the opportunity to meet Mr. (Arnold) Palmer before his passing, he really enjoyed the annual show we did there.”
Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo expressed his deepest sympathies to McCann’s family during an interview Sunday with the Bulletin.
“He will be sorely missed,” Monzo said, “as far as airshows are concerned and as a friend.”
Arrangements are still being finalized; details and any updates will be posted to the Official Schultz Airshows Facebook and Instagram pages.
