Registration for Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation (GLPR)’s recreational programs is available in person, online, or by fax or mail.
Visit the GLPR office on the second floor of the Latrobe Municipal Building (Latrobe City Hall), 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe, to register in person. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday (closed from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday for staff meetings).
To register online, visit the GLPR website at latroberecreation.org, click the “Register Online” link to go to the registration portal and follow the instructions.
For fax and mail registrations, obtain a registration form and fax it to 724-537-2057 or mail it to Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation, PO Box 307, Latrobe, PA 15650. A printable version of the registration form is available on the GLPR website, and a form also is included in The Times, the bi-annual publication distributed to residents of the Greater Latrobe School District for the spring/summer and fall/winter seasons.
For more information, call the GLPR office at 724-537-4331 or email Director Craig Shevchik at craig@latroberecreation.org.
