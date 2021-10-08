Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling has announced that it must reschedule the upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection, originally slated for Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Westmoreland Cleanways Recycling Center, 355 Pleasant Unity Mutual Road, Unity Township.
Westmoreland Cleanways Executive Director Mike Skapura, who took over the position after former director Ellen Keefe retired on Sept. 30, said the organization plans to announce a new date for the HHW Collection in November, once it gets approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
For information about this and other recycling and disposal opportunities in Westmoreland County, call Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling at 724-879-4020 or visit www.westmorelandcleanways.org.
