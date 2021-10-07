Prepare now for Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling’s upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection, being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Westmoreland Cleanways Recycling Center, 355 Pleasant Unity Mutual Road, Unity Township.
Pre-registration is required, and a fee of 85 cents per pound (additional fee for mercury) will be charged to all participants. Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling members will receive a 10 cent per pound discount on the cost of disposal.
Hazardous Waste contractor ECS&R is handling registration and conducting the event. Register by calling ECS&R at 866-815-0016 or visit www.ecsr.net. The amount due will be determined on site, depending on the weight of material to be disposed. Be sure to mention your Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling membership status before checkout to receive the member discount.
Give yourself plenty of time to go through your basement, garage, garden shed, and laundry room to gather all those household substances commonly marked “toxic”, “hazardous”, or “dispose according to local waste regulations”. All paints (latex, oil-based and alkyd paints, lacquers), mineral spirits, thinners, and other solvents will be accepted. Chemicals such as not-quite-empty aerosol cans, automotive fluids, degreasers, drain cleaners, fertilizers, old gasoline and fuel mixes, insecticides, pesticides, pool chemicals, metal polishes, old chemistry sets, wood preservatives and more will be accepted for safe disposal in the most environmentally preferred manner.
Material that will not be accepted include: electronics, Freon appliances, tires, explosives/ammunition, radioactive waste, medicines or medical waste, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, or any substance regulated by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.
For pricing information and to register for the HHW collection, call ECS&R at 866-815-0016 or visit www.ecsr.net.
For information about this and other recycling and disposal opportunities in Westmoreland County, call Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling at 724-879-4020 or visit www.westmorelandcleanways.org.
